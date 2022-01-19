Gang of Youths share magical In The Wake Of Your Leave video and TikTok dance

Gang Of Youths unveil In The Wake Of Your Leave video. Picture: YouTube/Gang of Youths

By Jenny Mensah

Frontman David Le'aupepe pays homage to Singing In The Rain and Top Hat in Gang Of Youth's latest video, which was shot in just three long takes.

Gang Of Youths have unveiled the video for their In The Wake Of Your Leave single and it's quite magical.

The Australian rockers - who have made their new home in Islington, London - have shared the latest cut from their eagerly anticipated album Angel in Realtime, which is set for release on 25th February.

Its accompanying video os a creative collaboration between Dave Le’aupepe and director Joel Barney, which sees the band's frontman take to a set and dance to his heart's content.

Reminiscent of Singing In The Rain and Top Hat, the video sees Le’aupepe joined by dancers as they pay tribute to the golden age of the musical.

Watch it below:

Director Joel Barney said: “When I first heard the track, I knew the video had to be larger-than-life. Dave came to me with a ‘Singing in the Rain’ meets ‘Top Hat’ concept that paid homage to the great musicals of the ‘50s and ‘60s. We wanted to merge elements of old school Hollywood with a modern edge.

"Using three long takes and the musical-like choreography gave the video a real theatrical feel. I knew Dave was a brilliant performer from working together previously, but we wanted to push him even further outside of his comfort zone. Of course, he nailed it.”

The band are also giving fans the chance to learn Dave's opening dance with a demonstration of it on TikTok:

In The Wake of Your Leave follows previously shared tracks The Angel of 8th Ave. and Le’aupepe's tribute to his late father, Tend The Garden.

Meanwhile, Gang of Youths will kick-off their UK and European tour in March, with tickets in high-demand and some dates already sold out.

See Gang of Youths European dates below:

MARCH

3rd – Ireland, Dublin, Button Factory (SOLD OUT)

5th – UK, Newcastle, Riverside (SOLD OUT)

6th – UK, Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8th – UK, Leeds, Beckett University

9th – UK, Bristol, O2 Academy

12th – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute 2 (SOLD OUT)

13th – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

15th – UK, London, O2 Academy Brixton

17th – Belgium, Brussels, AB Club (SOLD OUT)

18th – France, Paris, Nouveau Casino

20th – Germany, Cologne, Club Volta

21st – Germany, Hamburg, Mojo

23rd – Germany, Berlin, Columbia Theater

25th – The Netherlands, Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord (SOLD OUT)

Visit gangofyouths.com for their full list of live dates.