Gang of Youths announce new album Angel in Realtime and 2022 tour

11 November 2021, 13:53 | Updated: 11 November 2021, 15:01

Gang of Youths press
Gang of Youths have announced a new album and tour dates. Picture: Press/Ed Cooke

By Jenny Mensah

The band have confirmed their Tend The Garden single, shared the details of their new album and confirmed their plans to take it on tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gang Of Youths have announced a new album and single while sharing the details of a 2022 tour.

The Aussie band - who consist of David Le'aupepe (lead vocals, guitar), Max Dunn (bass guitar), Jung Kim (lead guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums), and Tom Hobden - will release Angel In Realtime, which is set for release on 25 February 2022.

From the record, which is the first since 2017's Go Father In Lightness, comes Tend The Garden, which is a tribute to Le'aupepe's father and sees the band go in another interesting direction.

READ MORE: Gang of Youths return with The Angel of 8th Ave. video

Speaking of their upcoming record, Gang of Youths say, "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave's father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington."

Frontman Le’aupepe says, “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

Angel in Realtime is available to pre-order here.

See Gang of Youth's Angel in Realtime Tracklist:

  1. you in everything
  2. in the wake of your leave
  3. the angel of 8th ave.
  4. returner
  5. unison
  6. tend the garden
  7. the kingdom is within you
  8. spirit boy
  9. brothers
  10. forbearance
  11. the man himself
  12. hand of god
  13. goal of the century

Gang Of Youths have also announced 2022 UK and European tour dates.

Fans who pre-order the album will receive access to a pre-sale, which will open on Wednesday 17 November at 9am GMT.

Tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 19 November at 9am.

See Gang of Youths 2022 UK & Ireland dates:

  • 3 March – Ireland, Dublin, Button Factory
  • 5 March – UK, Newcastle, Riverside
  • 6 March – UK, Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
  • 8 March – UK, Leeds, Beckett University
  • 9 March – UK, Bristol, O2 Academy
  • 12 March – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute 2
  • 13 March – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall
  • 15 March – UK, London, O2 Academy Brixton

READ MORE: Gang of Youths praise Foo Fighters and "beautiful" Dave Grohl

More Music News

A screengrab of the late Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Breathe video

11 things you didn't know about The Prodigy banger Breathe

Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan

Stereophonics' Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan

Stereophonics

Tramlines headliners 2022: Sam Fender. Kasabian and Madness

Tramlines Festival 2022 headliners announced: Sam Fender, Kasabian, Madness

Tramlines Festival 2021

Adele in her Easy On Me video

Adele’s One Night Only Oprah interview: How to watch