Gang of Youths announce new album Angel in Realtime and 2022 tour

By Jenny Mensah

The band have confirmed their Tend The Garden single, shared the details of their new album and confirmed their plans to take it on tour.

Gang Of Youths have announced a new album and single while sharing the details of a 2022 tour.

The Aussie band - who consist of David Le'aupepe (lead vocals, guitar), Max Dunn (bass guitar), Jung Kim (lead guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums), and Tom Hobden - will release Angel In Realtime, which is set for release on 25 February 2022.

From the record, which is the first since 2017's Go Father In Lightness, comes Tend The Garden, which is a tribute to Le'aupepe's father and sees the band go in another interesting direction.

Speaking of their upcoming record, Gang of Youths say, "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave's father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington."

Frontman Le’aupepe says, “I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it.”

Angel in Realtime is available to pre-order here.

See Gang of Youth's Angel in Realtime Tracklist:

you in everything in the wake of your leave the angel of 8th ave. returner unison tend the garden the kingdom is within you spirit boy brothers forbearance the man himself hand of god goal of the century

Gang Of Youths have also announced 2022 UK and European tour dates.

Fans who pre-order the album will receive access to a pre-sale, which will open on Wednesday 17 November at 9am GMT.

Tickets will then go on general sale from Friday 19 November at 9am.

See Gang of Youths 2022 UK & Ireland dates:

3 March – Ireland, Dublin, Button Factory

5 March – UK, Newcastle, Riverside

6 March – UK, Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8 March – UK, Leeds, Beckett University

9 March – UK, Bristol, O2 Academy

12 March – UK, Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

13 March – UK, Manchester, Albert Hall

15 March – UK, London, O2 Academy Brixton

