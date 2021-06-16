Gang of Youths return with The Angel of 8th Ave. video

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the visuals for the Australian band's new single, which is a celebration of love and life in a new city.

Gang of Youths are back with their first taste of new material in new single, the angel of 8th ave.

The Sydney rockers - who are comprised of David Le'aupepe (lead vocals, guitar), Max Dunn (bass guitar), Jung Kim (lead guitar, keyboards), Donnie Borzestowski (drums) and Tom Hobden (violin, keyboards, guitar) - released the track, which was first conceived four years ago, this Tuesday (16 June).

The song’s accompanying video was filmed in the band’s new hometown of Angel, North London, not far from where they recorded the self-produced track in their East London Hackney studio.

Watch the Joel Barney-directed video for the angel of 8th ave. below:

"It’s about falling in love and finding a place in a new city with that person,” frontman Dave Le’aupepe told NME. "It’s my story, but we wanted it to feel like a more broad spectrum of love and the two major cities that played a big part in mine and my wife’s life."

He added: "There’s always going to be poetry with love in the big city, and the metropolis is like a microcosm for a global human experience no matter where."

The track marks the band's first new music since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness- the breakthrough sophomore album, which included the likes of Let Me Down Easy, My Heart Is A Muscle and What Can I Do When The Fire Goes Out?

Gang Of Youths will play All Points East on 30 August on a bill headlined by Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club.

The band are also confirmed as main support on Sam Fender’s upcoming UK arena tour, which is currently in the process of being rescheduled.

