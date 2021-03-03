Four Lads in Jeans sign Sony noise-cancelling headphones deal

The friends behind the viral internet sensation have become the face for the noise cancelling headphones, delivering a message on blocking out hate.

The men behind the Four Lads In Jeans meme have teamed up with Sony to become the faces of their noise-cancelling headphones.

The Brummie friends - comprised of Jamie, Connor, Kevin and Alex - became a viral sensation when an image of them stood outside an All Bar One in very tight trousers took the internet by storm.

Now, Sony has signed up the lads as the inspirational faces for its WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones, which allow listeners to block out unwanted noise.

The pals, who became overnight celebrities, have had to deal with plenty of trolls over the last few months, but they've used their platform to block out negativity, overcome hate and help others.

Promotional photos sees the pals modelling the £350 headphones in homage to the original picture which shot them to fame.

The friends were photographed separately to ensure a photoshoot that adhered to government guidelines, with the imagery then photoshopped together.

New research has found that 39% of Brits are spending over three hours a day on social media during lockdown, whilst 63% believe Brits are more likely to type comments they'd never say face-to-face during the pandemic.

Almost 30% of 16–24-year-olds have experienced malicious online behaviour, and 31% admit they’ve witnessed friends and family receiving abuse online.

“Wet flannels”, “least funny thing on the internet” and “you're all so ugly” are just some of the comments the Four Lads in Jeans, have received since they shot to fame.

So, alongside Professor Dr Mark Griffiths, the friends have offered guidance on how to avoid trolls and making your social media experience more positive.

Their tips for those facing negativity on social media include:

Don’t take the abuse to heart. People say things without thinking and forget about it straight away, so you should try and do the same, too. Don’t ever allow trolls to get a reaction out of you - we learned that the hard way. It's what they want to see, and it always leads to more negativity. Remember to stay calm. Try to avoid reading comments and concerning yourself with other people's opinions. The internet is a big place, so switching your phone off or leaving it in another room when you're not using it helps with this. Remember to be yourself; you are who you are, and you can't change for anyone else. Keep in mind that comments online will never bring about physical change. The best piece of advice we can give is to talk to someone if things get too much. We've got each other, as well as an amazing network of family and friends, so we're really lucky. Don't be afraid to speak out.

The Four Lads in Jeans, said: "The past few months have been a rollercoaster. We’ve gone from being four normal lads from Birmingham, to having a platform on which we can talk about helping others after the situation we were put in. We’ve been stereotyped and mocked online, receiving a barrage of unwanted comments and know there are so many people out there in the same position. We’re delighted to have been asked by Sony to front their latest WH-1000XM4 digital campaign!"

Dr Mark Griffiths, Psychologist and Professor of Behavioural Addiction at Nottingham Trent University, said: "Now more than ever, it is clear that we need to look out for others and be mindful of our social media use. The pandemic has had emotional, behavioural and psychological effects on us all as we are forced to adapt to new realities. On one hand the last year has shown people’s capacity for cooperation and compassion. However, spending more time at home and online can provide ideal conditions for online trolls and inappropriate behaviour on social media platforms especially as my research has shown the main reasons for trolling are boredom, amusement, and revenge. It's more important than ever to maintain positivity in these trying times, and ensure your social media experience is healthy and positive otherwise it can have various knock on effects such as disrupted sleep, lowered self-esteem, anxiety, depression, feeling alone, and social withdrawal."

Claire Poux, Marketing Category Head, V&S at Sony UK & Ireland, said: "We have been truly moved by the positivity and the strength of Jamie, Connor, Kevin and Alex – and without a doubt, they were the ideal partners to show off our award-winning WH-1000XM4 headphones. Although our headphones might not block out internet trolls, they do offer a great noise cancelling solution so you can listen to what you want, when you want – like our poster boys have done too, in such an inspiring way."