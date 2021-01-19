Liam Gallagher reacts to "legends" in four lads in jeans meme

19 January 2021, 16:22 | Updated: 19 January 2021, 16:29

Liam Gallagher reacts to Four lads in jeans meme
Liam Gallagher reacts to Four lads in jeans meme. Picture: 1. Press 2. Instagram

The former Oasis rocker was asked to give his take on the group of friends who feature in the photo, which has become a viral meme.

Liam Gallagher has given his take on the subjects of the 'Four lads in jeans' meme.

The former Oasis rocker is known for being outspoken on Twitter, so it's no surprise that he was asked to comment on the viral photo which sees four friends Jamie, Connor, Kevin and Alex enjoying a drink in town while wearing very tight trousers.

Asked by a fan if he knew who the men in question were, the Wall Of Glass singer revealed he had and that he thought they were "legends".

As ever, fans took the meme and ran with it, with one sharing a version of the image which replaced the men's faces with that of the Manchester band.

They captioned it: "This tops it though....."

It's not just the Manchester rocker who's been transfixed by the lads either, with the four friends appearing on Good Morning Britain this week.

Asked by Piers Morgan if they would have worn different clothes if they could go back, Jamie said: "Nope. Absolutely not. I've enjoyed every minute of it".

Although Liam Gallagher may think the men are "legends," it hasn't all been rosy for them. Alex in particular told the show about the impact some of the attention has had on his mental health and why he had to quit social media because of trolls and those who were invading his privacy.

"My work number actually got released and I started actually getting loads of prank calls, so that really affected me," revealed Alex. "It just got really personal then, so it did have a massive effect on my mental state to be quite honest."

He added: "I had to even come off social media, because they went into my mum's comments, started leaving troll comments. It wasn't nice to be quite honest."

