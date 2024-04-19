Faithless announce first live shows in eight years, over a year on from Maxi Jazz's passing

Faithless announce dates for 2024. Picture: Press, Gus Stewart/Redfern/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Sister Bliss and Rollo have shared their first run of dates, which include a homecoming show at London's Roundhouse.

Faithless have announced their first 2024 dates and the first live shows they have played in eight years.

The dance outfit - now comprised of Rollo and Sister Bliss - have confirmed their first string of European dates, which include a homecoming show at The Roundhouse in Camden on 14th June.

The gigs will also mark the first since the passing of frontman and co-founder Maxi Jazz - who sadly passed away on 23nd December 2022, aged 65.

The shows will add to the band's previously confirmed appearances at the likes of Glastonbury Festival this year.

Tickets go on general sale on 26th April and fans can head to faithless.co.uk now to sign up for pre-sale access.

The band said in a press release: "As many of you have noticed, we’re back…Some shows have already been announced but we couldn't start the summer without a little personal note. Maxi died just over a year ago and obviously we miss him every day. Thank you all for all of your kind words of support over this last year. It has really, really meant a lot.

In the meantime, we never stopped (couldn't stop, never wanted to stop!) making music. Even during Maxi’s long illness we recorded and released ‘All Blessed’ and now finally, 8 years after our last live performance, we are returning to festival stages across the summer and are planning some of our own shows later this year…"

Faithless 2024 tour dates:

6th June 2024: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, Belgium

9th June 2024: Den Atelier, Luxembourg City, Luxembourg

12th June 2024: Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

14th June 2024: Roundhouse, London, UK

Maxi Jazz - whose real name was Maxwell Fraser - was laid to rest in south London at the start of 2023.

Taking to the band's official Facebook Page on Friday 27th January, they wrote: "We wanted to let you know that Maxi’s funeral was held today in his hometown South London. It was kept private following the wishes of his family."

"We welcome his Faithless family to raise a glass and celebrate Maxi’s life together, wherever you are in the world. If you are moved to contribute anything, Maxi’s wish was not for flowers, but for donations to Centrepoint."