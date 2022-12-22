Fairytale Of New York named "most nostalgic" Christmas song

Kirsty MacCool And Shane MacGowan - the most nostalgic Christmas song of all? Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

A new poll claims that the Pogues and Kirsty MacColl classic evokes more feelings of good cheer than Wham! or Wizzard.

By Radio X

The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl's Fairytale Of New York is the Christmas song that most gets people in the festive mood, according to a new survey.

In a poll of 2001 people carried out by Betfair Bingo, the 1987 track was voted the "most nostalgic" Christmas song - and it's guaranteed to drum up festive cheer more than Merry Christmas Everybody by Slade, which came in second place, with Wham!'s Last Christmas coming third.

Do They Know It's Christmas? by Band Aid and I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday by Wizzard completed the top five.

Which of the following do you find to be the most nostalgic Christmas song?

The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl - Fairytale of New York (12.45%) Slade - Merry Christmas Everybody (11.91%) Wham! - Last Christmas (11.61%) Band Aid - Do They Know It's Christmas? (10.72%) Wizzard - I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday (10.66%)

However, it was bad news for Michael Bublé as his festive cover, It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas, was voted the least nostalgic tune. The Christmas crooner was also joined by Bobby Helms with the perennial Jingle Bell Rock and Darlene Love's Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).

Filling out the "bottom five" of least nostalgic Christmas tunes were Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You and... Fairytale Of New York.

All of which goes to prove that music can mean many different things to different people!

Which of the following do you find to be the least nostalgic?