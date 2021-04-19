European Super League: Stars react to shock football news

12 football clubs jointly announced that they would form a breakaway Super League. See the reactions from celebrities and football fans alike.

This week brought the news that 12 of Europe's biggest teams including Manchester United, Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Juventus and AC Milan would be forming their own European Super League, with three more teams to be announced.

The statement maintained that games would be played mid-week and all clubs would remain in their domestic leagues.

Naturally, the news has absolutely rocked the world of football, with people from across the world of sports, entertainment and politics all weighing in.

See some of the biggest reactions to the announcement here from Ian Wright to Liam Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher wrote: "Leave it alone I’m on the verge of writing an open letter to some c*** who’s in charge these days".

The former Oasis frontman added: "This super league stuff is really scary it has to be stopped it’s enough to drive a sober person to drink large amounts of alcohol".

This super league stuff is really scary it has to be stopped it’s enough to drive a sober person to drink large amounts of alcohol — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 19, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "Plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football and we support football authorities in taking action.

"They would strike at the heart of the domestic game, and will concern fans across the country."

He added: "The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps. "

The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps. (2/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 18, 2021

Stephen Fry said: "6 football clubs have achieved something that no politician or public figure has managed in these times of fracture, fission & feuding. They have brought together the whole divided nation, indeed all of Europe – everyone united in disgust & revulsion at such greed and stupidity".

6 football clubs have achieved something that no politician or public figure has managed in these times of fracture, fission & feuding. They have brought together the whole divided nation, indeed all of Europe – everyone united in disgust & revulsion at such greed and stupidity — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) April 19, 2021

Pundit and former England footballer Gary Neville wrote angrily: "This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague".

This lot think they can sweep up £300m more each season than the other teams and then wander back on a Saturday and play with that advantage in the PL . Deduct points , fine heavily and embargo transfers. I hope they haven’t bought some of the other 14 clubs. #stopthesuperleague — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 19, 2021

Ian Wright called the decision from his former team Arsenal, "Absolutely shameful".

Referring to the fact Jose Mourinho's Tottenham departure was announced today, Alex Scott wrote sarcastically: "Slow news day in the football world".

Slow news day in the football world😳 #wow pic.twitter.com/ivo5NE2rNE — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) April 19, 2021

Former Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson gave a passionate statement to Reuters.

Sir Alex Ferguson speaks out about the European Super League: pic.twitter.com/Wz4b2DGblF — Utd Reports 🔴 (@ManUtdReports_) April 18, 2021

FIFA have not taken kindly to the news either, slamming the statement and threatening to ban players who participate in the UEFA and FIFA international competitions.

However, many have reacted to this news and question their own integrity.

I hate this Super League thing. The only good thing that has come from it is making UEFA and FIFA shake in their boots 😂😂. UEFA officials are out here calling other people greedy when they’re one of the most corrupt and greediest organisations on Earth 😂😂 https://t.co/LodWCFmJjc — Nande. (@MarniMeech) April 19, 2021

A Change.org petition has also since been launched against the league.

Harry Groves, who created the campaign, writes: "The introduction of the European Super League will change football forever.

"English football will be ruined with the top 6 entering this league. This must be stopped. The fans must be heard!"

