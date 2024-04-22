Embrace announce Out Of Nothing 20th anniversary tour dates for 2024

By Jenny Mensah

Danny McNamara and co will embark on dates this November to mark 20 years of the album. Find out where they're headed and how to buy tickets.

Embrace have announced tour dates for 2024.

The band will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark, fourth album Out Of Nothing with gigs across the UK in November.

The string of dates will kick off in Newcastle Boiler Shop on Thursday 14th November and will culminate at the O2 Institute in Birmingham on Saturday 30th November. It includes a stop off at London's O3 Shepherd's Bush Empire just before.

Embrace's 2024 Out Of Nothing 20th anniversary dates:

Thursday 14th November: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Saturday 16th November: Manchester Academy

Tuesday 19th November: Cardiff Tramshed

Wednesday 20th November: Nottingham Rock City

Thursday 21st November: Oxford O2 Academy

Friday 22nd November: Bristol O2 Academy

Monday 25th November: Southampton EngineRooms

Tuesday 26th November Brighton Chalk

Thursday 28th November: Norwich Waterfront

Friday 29th November: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Saturday 30th November: Birmingham O2 Institute

How to buy Embrace's 2024 tickets: