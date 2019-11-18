Elton John won't play Candle in the Wind in front of Prince Harry and Prince William

The Rocket Man legend has revealed he'll never play the song he adapted for the late Princess Diana's funeral in the presence of her sons.

Sir Elton John refuses to play Candle in the Wind in front of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The 72-year-old piano man and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin updated the 1973 tribute song to Marilyn Monroe in 1997 after Princess Diana's death, but Elton admitted that the only time her sons have ever heard him play it live was at the late royal's funeral.

He told Billboard: "I would have preferred not to have made the record and for her to still be alive, but it was what it was. It raised 37 million pounds for her foundation because Bernie and I gave up [our] writing credits. We sold 60,000 in India in one day, and I had never sold a record in India before. It was a memento of grief and love for her."

The Tiny Dancer legend added: "I didn't play that song for a couple of years on the road because it was too close to home. Other than at Princess Diana's funeral, I've never, ever played it in front of Prince William or Prince Harry. Even the Marilyn Monroe version, I wouldn't play it in front of them."

Meanwhile, Elton John appears to have ruled himself out of playing Glastonbury 2020.

The legendary British artist was one of the names tipped for the Somerset Festival next year, but last month saw him announce new North American shows for his Farewell Tour, which clash with the festival's key dates.

Glastonbury takes place from 24-28 June 2020 but Elton's new dates will see him play the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on 26-27 June next year.

The main headline slots on the Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage usually take place on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival, meaning next year the headliners should be performing on the 26, 27 and 28 of June.

However, festival organiser Emily Eavis did say there would be some surprises this year. Could extra headliners appearing early on in the festival be one of those surprises?

So far Diana Ross is the only artist to be confirmed for the festival, playing the Sunday legends tea time slot at the Pyramid Stage.

