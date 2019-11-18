Elton John won't play Candle in the Wind in front of Prince Harry and Prince William

18 November 2019, 10:58 | Updated: 18 November 2019, 11:03

Prince William, Elton John and Prince Harry
Prince William, Elton John and Prince Harry. Picture: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage & Jeff Hahne/Getty Images & Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Rocket Man legend has revealed he'll never play the song he adapted for the late Princess Diana's funeral in the presence of her sons.

Sir Elton John refuses to play Candle in the Wind in front of Prince William and Prince Harry.

The 72-year-old piano man and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin updated the 1973 tribute song to Marilyn Monroe in 1997 after Princess Diana's death, but Elton admitted that the only time her sons have ever heard him play it live was at the late royal's funeral.

He told Billboard: "I would have preferred not to have made the record and for her to still be alive, but it was what it was. It raised 37 million pounds for her foundation because Bernie and I gave up [our] writing credits. We sold 60,000 in India in one day, and I had never sold a record in India before. It was a memento of grief and love for her."

The Tiny Dancer legend added: "I didn't play that song for a couple of years on the road because it was too close to home. Other than at Princess Diana's funeral, I've never, ever played it in front of Prince William or Prince Harry. Even the Marilyn Monroe version, I wouldn't play it in front of them."

READ MORE: Elton John thought Bohemian Rhapsody was “absolutely ridiculous” when he first heard it

Meanwhile, Elton John appears to have ruled himself out of playing Glastonbury 2020.

The legendary British artist was one of the names tipped for the Somerset Festival next year, but last month saw him announce new North American shows for his Farewell Tour, which clash with the festival's key dates.

Glastonbury takes place from 24-28 June 2020 but Elton's new dates will see him play the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on 26-27 June next year.

The main headline slots on the Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage usually take place on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival, meaning next year the headliners should be performing on the 26, 27 and 28 of June.

However, festival organiser Emily Eavis did say there would be some surprises this year. Could extra headliners appearing early on in the festival be one of those surprises?

So far Diana Ross is the only artist to be confirmed for the festival, playing the Sunday legends tea time slot at the Pyramid Stage.

READ MORE: See Radio X's full list of Glastonbury 2020 line-up rumours here

READ MORE: The most outrageous moments from Elton John's Me autobiography

Latest Videos

Dave Grohl sings the Here We Go song on Sesame Street with Big Bird and Elmo

WATCH: Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl sings on Sesame Street with Elmo and Big Bird

Foo Fighters

Chris Moyles pranks Matt with the noise cancelling earphones

WATCH: Chris Moyles pranks Matt with noise cancelling earphones

The Chris Moyles Show

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge in 1997

WATCH: Mark Hoppus discusses if Tom DeLonge would ever rejoin Blink 182
James describes a ping pong show live from Bangkok

WATCH: James got invited to a ping pong show in Bangkok

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Coldplay Everyday life press image

Coldplay announce one-off charity gig at London's Natural History Museum

Coldplay

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney appears confirms he's headlining Glastonbury 2020 with cryptic tweet

The Beatles

Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher

Liam Gallagher hits back at Noel's claims his tweets stop chances of Oasis reunion

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher says Oasis reunion unlikely due to 'moron' Liam's tweets

Liam Gallagher

Arctic Monkeys original bassist Andy Nicholson and Arctic Monkeys at the 2015 GRAMMY Awards

Former Arctic Monkeys bassist Andy Nicholson considered suicide after leaving the band

Arctic Monkeys

Matthew Followill and Johanna Bennett attends the "August: Osage County" premiere after party at Monarch on December 12, 2013

Where is 505 in the Arctic Monkeys song?

Arctic Monkeys