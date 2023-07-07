Declan McKenna praises Pulp's Jarvis Cocker: "He's one of the best"

Declan McKenna on seeing Pulp in 2023

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about the impact of the Britpop legends and his new single Sympathy.

Declan McKenna has praised Pulp's reunion gigs.

The singer-songwriter went to see the Britpop legends at Finsbury Park last week and has remarked upon just how great the gig was.

"It was great. It was really good," he told Radio X's Dan O'Connell. “It was A Different Class, yeah. The highs are just so high in their shows. They’re really meant to be played live.”

Asked what he makes of Jarvis Cocker as a frontman, he said: “Yeah, he’s one of the best. He’s just the coolest guy.

“There were so many people dressed like him in the crowd. It was great. People younger than me.

“It was a beautiful thing.”

Declan McKenna has praised Pulp's Jarvis Cocker. Picture: 1. Henry Pearce 2. Radio X .3. Sarah Louise Bennett

His comments come after he released his Sympathy single, which he says are about being "true to yourself" whatever that may mean to you.

Asked if he here's specifically influences during the making of the song, he said: "Of course. I feel like there's something almost Beach Boysy to the production and this song made it so stark and direct."

He added: "It's definitely influenced by some of the pioneers of studio recording where they kind of realised that you didn't have to make it sound like a live band, and that's kind of me realising that as well."

On the lyrics 'If you don't speak your thoughts aloud/You just feel them forever, he said: "To be honest, that's probably my favourite line in the song, I think it sums up the meaning of the song, so I'm glad you brought it up, 'cause really the song is about letting go of your inhibitions and not just being true to yourself, but being true to people around you ."

"It's a simple message, but it comes from the heart. [...] I think It's just one of these things you learn. I can be a bit bashful sometimes and I always look back on those moments where you don't say what needs and you just regret it and Sympathy is about looking out for each other and just being honest and true to yourself in a relaxed way."

