Crazy Frog is set to make a comeback this December

Crazy Frog is teasing his return this year. Picture: Instagram/thecrazyfrogofficial

By Jenny Mensah

The iconic animated frog has teased that he's "cooking" something up this year.

Crazy Frog, the character behind the the viral ringtone and chart-topping single in 2005, is set for a return this year.

The animated frog - who is known the world-over for making a series of "dings" while riding an imaginary motorcycle, hit the top spot with its version of the soundtrack to the Beverley Hills Cop films, Axel F.

Now, it looks like the infectious amphibian will return on YouTube on 10th December to unveil his mash-up of classic hits inspired by TikTok trends.

Taking to social media, the frog shared an image of himself in a chef's hat with the caption: "Something’s cooking…"

It's hoped that in an age without ringtones, the frog can find a new generation of fans on TikTok instead.

Crazy Frog was an iconic figure of the '00s and was widely considered one of the most annoying sounds of the era.

He is referenced across popular culture and features in the likes of E4 hit coming-of-age-sitcom The Inbetweeners.

Originally known as The Annoying Thing, Crazy Frog was a Swedish CGI-animated character created by Erik Wernquist and marketed by the ringtone provider Jamba!

The original single, which was based on the Crazy Frog ringtone topped charts across the globe in 2005 and stayed at the top spot for four weeks.

The Axel F video was first uploaded to YouTube in 2009 has amassed a whopping 3.1 billion views and counting.

