Chumbawamba to reissue Tubthumping and release documentary film

Chumbawamba are set to release their Tubthumping hit and a documentary. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty

By Radio X

The band, who are famous for their one hit wonder Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down), have announced their comeback along with a tell-all film.

Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down) reached number two on the UK Singles Chart when it was released in 1997, topped the charts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand and made it into the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Now, frontman Dunstan Bruce has appeared on the Can I Ask You a Personal Question? podcast and revealed some of the plans the band have in store.

"We have just finished a documentary about Chumbawamba," he revealed. "It has taken five years to make and that film will answer a lot of questions.

“I will never get interviewed again once that film is out."

Chumbawamba performed their hit single Tubthumping at the BRIT Awards 1998. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

The political band famously threw water over Labour's former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott when Tubthumping was nominated for a BRIT Award for Best British Single in 1998, and though the band haven't released any new music since their 2010 album, ABCDEFG, they are still able to "benefit" from their hit song.

“We were really politically motivated and our outlet was the music," said Dunston. "We wanted to change the world."

The 60-year-old rocker added: "I hear the song on different TV programmes all the time like First Dates or Little Fires Everywhere.

"It’s enabled me to live a creative life by my own rules and desires. We still benefit from that song. People have played the song at funerals. That is weird."

