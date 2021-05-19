Chumbawamba to reissue Tubthumping and release documentary film

19 May 2021, 12:30 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 12:31

CHUMBAWAMBA in 1998
Chumbawamba are set to release their Tubthumping hit and a documentary. Picture: Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty
Radio X

By Radio X

The band, who are famous for their one hit wonder Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down), have announced their comeback along with a tell-all film.

Chumbawamba have announced the release of a tell-all documentary and the reissue of their biggest hit.

Tubthumping (I Get Knocked Down) reached number two on the UK Singles Chart when it was released in 1997, topped the charts in Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand and made it into the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

READ MORE: The best one hit wonders of the 90s and 00s

Now, frontman Dunstan Bruce has appeared on the Can I Ask You a Personal Question? podcast and revealed some of the plans the band have in store.

"We have just finished a documentary about Chumbawamba," he revealed. "It has taken five years to make and that film will answer a lot of questions.

“I will never get interviewed again once that film is out."

Chumbawamba perform their hit single Tubthumping, at the start of the Brit Awards ceremony, at the London Arena in 1998
Chumbawamba performed their hit single Tubthumping at the BRIT Awards 1998. Picture: Fiona Hanson/PA Archive/PA Images

The political band famously threw water over Labour's former Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott when Tubthumping was nominated for a BRIT Award for Best British Single in 1998, and though the band haven't released any new music since their 2010 album, ABCDEFG, they are still able to "benefit" from their hit song.

“We were really politically motivated and our outlet was the music," said Dunston. "We wanted to change the world."

The 60-year-old rocker added: "I hear the song on different TV programmes all the time like First Dates or Little Fires Everywhere.

"It’s enabled me to live a creative life by my own rules and desires. We still benefit from that song. People have played the song at funerals. That is weird."

READ MORE: The best one hit wonders of the 2010s

More Music News

Glastonbury Festival 2014

Glastonbury permitted to hold two-day event in September

Glastonbury Festival

The Who at the time of My Generation in 1965: Pete Townshend, Keith Moon, Roger Daltrey and John Entwistle

Pete Townshend on the real inspiration for My Generation

The Who

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher: Wonderwall is one of my least favourite Oasis songs

Noel Gallagher

COVID-19: Gigs and shows no more dangerous than going shopping, trials reportedly suggest

The Prodigy's Maxim, Keith Flint & Liam Howlett

The Prodigy share first taste of new music since Keith Flint's passing

Everything Everything frontman Jonathan Higgs and Arlo Parks

Everything Everything & Arlo Parks added to Truck Festival 2021

Truck Festival 2021