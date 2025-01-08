Childhood home of AC/DC’s Malcolm & Angus Young accidentally demolished by developers

Malcolm and Angus Young & AC/DC back in 1979. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images, Fin Costello/Redferns

According to reports, the house where the Young brothers formed AC/DC in 1973 was bulldozed in recent weeks.

The childhood home of AC/DC's Angus and Malcolm Young has been destroyed.

According to news.com.au, the building, which is located at 4 Burleigh Street in Sydney’s Inner West region was knocked down by developers, who were not aware of its cultural significance and protected status.

The building, where Aussie musicians George, Malcolm and Angus grew up, was the site of the founding of AC/DC by the two younger brothers in 1973.

According to the outlet, despite being listed on the National Trust List of Historic Homes in 2013, the home was "quietly bulldozed" after being bought by developers in 2023 for $5.8million.

The original home of AC/DC band members brothers Angus & Malcolm Young is no more. Knocked down by property developers because Burwood council would not historically list it. More Australian history gone. pic.twitter.com/IQ3Cw9E9cx — 🇦🇺CoastalMate🦘 (@CoastalMate) January 6, 2025

In a statement to the media, Burwood Square Pty Ltd general manager Leon Kmita said: "We regret that the previous long-term owner did not share this vital part of the property’s background with us".

He added: "Learning about this connection after our plans were already underway has shocked us.

"We are genuinely sorry for this oversight.

Mr Kmita added that his team were working to salvage materials from the site to create a "special space" dedicated to the band where fans can gather to celebrate their "enduring legacy".

“On behalf of the team at Burwood Square, I want to convey our heartfelt regret … we now recognise how deeply this location resonates with the AC/DC community and fans worldwide,” he went on.

"We feel a strong responsibility to honour AC/DC’s legacy and to make amends to all the fans who hold this band in such high regard.

"While we cannot change the past, we are dedicated to celebrating this significant part of their story.

"To the global fanbase of AC/DC, please know that we hear you, appreciate your deep admiration for this legendary band, and are devoted to making this right.”

The Young family relocated to Australia from Scotland in 1963 when Angus Young was just eight years old.

The family stayed in various locations before moving permanently to 4 Burleigh Street in 1965.

Eldest brother George formed the band The Easybeats in 1964, while the younger brothers formed AC/DC nine years later with Angus on lead guitar and Malcolm on rhythm guitar.

Malcolm and George sadly died within weeks of each other in 2017 at 64 and 70 years old respectively.

Angus, now 69, still tours with AC/DC, wearing is iconic school uniform stage outfit.

A mural of the two brothers was installed at 12 Burleigh Street, which was created by Claire Foxton and commissioned by Burwood council.

This is where it all started 50 years ago at 4 Burleigh St in the Burwood suburb of Sydney.

Mural by Claire Foxton

Commissioned by Burwood Council

Photo by Andrew Worssam pic.twitter.com/kiu2QkZ1hY — AC/DC (@acdc) May 3, 2024

