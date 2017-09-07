Chester Bennington's Wife Posts Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Get The Details Of Josh Homme's cBeebies Bedtime Story
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Guy Garvey in reading for the children's programme.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The wife of the Linkin Park frontman shared the poignant image to warn followers how easily "suicidal thoughts" can be hidden.
Talinda Bennington has shared a photo of her late husband, Chester, to reveal how difficult it is to detect "suicidal thoughts" in others.
The Linkin Park band member tragically took his own life in July, aged 41, and his 40-year-old spouse has taken to social media to share one of their last family pictures.
The brunette beauty captioned the heartfelt post, which she has shared on her Twitter page: "This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression (sic)."
This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT— Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017
Talinda - who was married to the Numb singer for 12 years - has admitted she still can't sleep at night following the loss of her lover, and the "empty space" in her bed where her husband used to lay is "too light now."
Meanwhile Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have opened up about the suicides of the Linkin Park frontman and his good friend and grunge icon Chris Cornell.
In a recent interview with with The rock FM's Morning Rumble, where the sticksman reflected: "It doesn't matter what's in your bank account or how many hits are on your YouTube page, all that kind of crap all goes out the window if you're not feeling right".
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Grohl said: "He was a really sweet guy. Full of life. And he had so much to offer. That one hurt," he says through tears. "Over the years you sort of count your blessings that you survived, and when you see another one go down ..."
Watch Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb:
Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb
02:17
The Queens Of The Stone Age frontman is set to follow in the footsteps of Tom Hardy and Guy Garvey in reading for the children's programme.
According to a new survey, the singer-songwriter has helped increase the popularity of red haired men.
Go behind the scenes with Josh Homme and co. on the dance-filled promo for their latest single.
The Foo Fighters frontman has revealed how the death of the grunge icon hit him hard.
The U2 frontman spoke to Radio X's Chris Moyles and discussed family, touring, and their forthcoming Songs of Experience album.
The Wall Of Glass singer has taken to Twitter to tell fans that the purchase of multiple tickets will be limited.
Celebrate Read A Book Day 2017 with a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time.
September is piano month (but you knew that already, didn't you?) so to celebrate we've put together a collection of our favourite indie piano bangers!
As we mark 52 years since Bob Dylan went electric with his Highway Revisited 61 album, we look at bands who made big changes to their sound.
To celebrate 52 years of Bob Dylan's Highway 61 Revisted, get our rundown of some of the best sixth albums ever.
Comments
Powered by Facebook