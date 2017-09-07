Chester Bennington's Wife Posts Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Talinda Bennington has shared a photo of her late husband, Chester, to reveal how difficult it is to detect "suicidal thoughts" in others.

The Linkin Park band member tragically took his own life in July, aged 41, and his 40-year-old spouse has taken to social media to share one of their last family pictures.

The brunette beauty captioned the heartfelt post, which she has shared on her Twitter page: "This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression (sic)."

This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there,but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression pic.twitter.com/2IPXxXJxmT — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) September 7, 2017

Talinda - who was married to the Numb singer for 12 years - has admitted she still can't sleep at night following the loss of her lover, and the "empty space" in her bed where her husband used to lay is "too light now."

Meanwhile Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins have opened up about the suicides of the Linkin Park frontman and his good friend and grunge icon Chris Cornell.

In a recent interview with with The rock FM's Morning Rumble, where the sticksman reflected: "It doesn't matter what's in your bank account or how many hits are on your YouTube page, all that kind of crap all goes out the window if you're not feeling right".

Watch the full video here.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Grohl said: "He was a really sweet guy. Full of life. And he had so much to offer. That one hurt," he says through tears. "Over the years you sort of count your blessings that you survived, and when you see another one go down ..."

Watch Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb: