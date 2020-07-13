Care home staff and residents recreate iconic album covers

David Bowie's Aladdin Sane album, Blink 182's Enema of the State, Queen's II album and Adele's 21. Picture: Press

The likes of David Bowie's Aladdin Sane, Queen's II and Blink 182's Enema of the State have been recreated by staff and residents at a care home in Edgware.

Staff and residents at a care home in North London have recreated iconic album covers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sydmar Lodge Care Home in Edgware has been in lockdown for four months and it looks like they've found an interesting way to keep themselves entertained throughout.

Robert Speker - the entertainment manager at the nursing home - shared some of the awesome images, with the caption: "Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months."

The photos see residents pay homage to the likes of The Clash's London Calling (and the self-titled Elvis album it took inspiration from) Madonna's True Blue, David Bowie's Aladdin Sane and Blink 182's Enema of the State.

Other pictures see Vera, 93 take on Adele's 21, Martin Steinberg pay homage to Bruce Springsteen's Born In The USA and a 98-year-old resident with the initials R.C and the birth year 1922 give her own take on Taylor Swift's 1989.

Meanwhile carers position themselves perfectly in order to imitate the iconic pose on Queen's II album.

Sydmar Lodge Care Home residents and carers have been recreating classic album covers. The home has now been in lockdown for 4 months. pic.twitter.com/XS5YQ4f1Sw — Robert Speker (@robertspeker) July 10, 2020

As reported by The Sun, 41-year-old Speker - who masterminded the shoots - said: "We took lockdown seriously. None of the residents can see their families.

"And my job is to keep them amused. I thought the residents would have fun doing this.

"They are always quite game for doing something different.”

