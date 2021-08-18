Comedian Sean Lock dies, aged 58

Sean Lock: 1963 - 2021. Picture: Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

The star of 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 15 Storeys High has died of cancer.

Sean Lock, the comedian who is best known for his appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and for writing and appearing in the series 15 Storeys High, has died of cancer aged 58.

His agents, Off The Kerb, said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

"Sean was one of Britain's finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work, marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

"Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be sorely missed by all that knew him."

Sean Lock on 8 Out Of 10 Cats in December 2010 with Jimmy Carr andJason Manford. Picture: Steve Meddle/Shutterstock

Lock's comedy colleagues have paid tribute. Ricky Gervais called him "One of the funniest, most influential comedians of a generation. A lovely man."

Lee Mack said: "I've known this day was coming for some time, but it's no less heart-breaking.

"A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much."

Bill Bailey said: "It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic."

Eddie Izzard paid tribute, saying: "So sorry to hear this. Farewell Sean, you brought a wonderful comedic talent to the world and you will be missed."

Richard Osman, who worked extensively with Lock, added: "Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice."

TV presenter Jake Humphrey shared a favourite Sean Lock moment, adding "Man was a genius."

Sean started his career as a stand-up comedian, and in 2000 he was named Best Live Comic at the British Comedy Awards.

In 2007, he was voted 55th in Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2007, and surged up the rankings to 19th in the updated version in 2010.

Sean starred in the first 18 series of 8 Out Of 10 Cats, opposite the likes of Jason Manford and Jon Richardson.

He departed the show in 2015, and Rob Beckett replaced him in series 19.

The star - known for his deadpan comedy delivery - also appeared as a team captain in spin-off show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.