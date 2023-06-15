Bombay Bicycle Club announce My Big Day album and unveil title track

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced a new album. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The London outfit have shared the details of their sixth studio album and released its first cut.

Bombay Bicycle Club have announced the details of their new album My Big Day.

The record, which is Crouch End band's sixth studio album and the follow up-to 2020's Everything Else Has Gone Wrong, is set for release on 20th October.

Along with the news of My Big Day comes the album's title track, which is accompanied by a a video directed by Jon Higgs (Everything Everything) and Kit Monteith (Foals).

Bombay Bicycle Club - My Big Day

The album also features exciting collaborations with Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn, Jay Som, Nilüfer Yanya and Holly Humberstone, plus an extra special guest who plans to release a song with the band this summer.

Bombay Bicycle Club are set to play two intimate gigs in Ramsgate and London this month, before heading to the likes of Mad Cool Festival, Y Not Festival, Lowlands Festival, WOMAD and more.

Fans can pre-order the album here.

Bombay Bicycle Club's My Big Day album artwork. Picture: Press

My Big Day tracklist: