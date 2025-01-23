Bob Dylan's old will from 1975 is up for sale

By Jenny Mensah

The old document, which was last updated on 26th August 1976 and signed when the legend was 34 years old, is going up for a sale for $27,500.

Bob Dylan's old will is up for sale.

The Like A Rolling Stone legend's original wishes for after his death, which are hand signed and dated, are going up for sale through auction site Moments in Time, with a price set at $27,500.

The 83-year-old singer originally signed the plans for after his death as Robert Dylan and it is dated 26 August 1976, with the wording showing it is an amendment to a document he originally filed on 22 September the previous year.

In the document, Dylan states he was leaving his brother David Zimmerman $50,000 and the house he was living in at that time, while also making provisions for any children who outlived him.

At the time of signing the paperwork, Bob Dylan shared children Maria, (now 63), Jesse, (now 59), Anna, (57), Samuel, (56, and Jakob, 55, with then-wife Sara Lownds. He went on to have daughter Desiree, now, 38, with second wife Carolyn Dennis, who he split from in 1992.

The Blowin' In The Wind singer is currently being celebrated through biopic A Complete Uknown, which sees Timothée Chalamet play Dylan, while Edward Norton plays his mentor and friend Pete Seeger.

Norton, who's known for his roles in everything from Fight Club to Glass Onion, revealed to Radio X that although accepting the role in the film was a no brainer, he was a little apprehensive about portraying Seeger.

Asked if it took much convincing for him to take the role on, the actor told The Chris Moyles Show: "No. Dylan and that period in the early '60s in the village had a very... It was a big part of my mythological, you know... When I moved to New York, when I was in my early 20s I was very aware of that whole period and that history andI loved all that music."

"I think I had my hesitations only because it was too precious to me," Norton admitted. "And you sort of say 'Bob [Dylan],' How do you do that?

"And our director, he was a very good shrink, because playing famous people, it's not easy. It's a bit of a minefield. [...] But there were two things that [director] Jim [James Mangold] said that I thought were really liberating. One of them was he said 'We're sort of making a fable. We're not making a Wikipdia page as a film. We want to evoke the spirit of these people, but the other thing he said is don't forget that quite a lot of people don't know this music. They don't know who Dylan is, let alone Pete Seeger and this is a way to re-engage people with what was sort of special and inspiring about that time and those people".

Edward Norton on the new Bob Dylan biopic

