Bob Dylan’s 2022 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Bob Dylan is set to tour the UK in 2022. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI

By Jenny Mensah

The Like A Rolling Stone icon has announced his first UK tour in over five years. Find out where he's playing and how to buy tickets.

Bob Dylan has confirmed UK shows for 2022.

The Like A Rolling Stone singer's Rough and Rowdy Ways World Wide Tour, which see him travel across the globe and visit the UK with dates which include four nights at the London Palladium.

The shows mark the first for the Nobel Prize for Literature winner in the country since he co-headlined BST Hyde Park in 2019 with Neil Young.

What are Bob Dylan's 2022's UK Tour dates?

Wednesday 19th October 2022: London Palladium

Thursday 20th October 2022: London Palladium

Sunday 23rd October 2022: London Palladium

Monday 24th October 2022: London Palladium

Wednesday 25th October 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Thursday 27th October 2022: Hull Bonus Arena

Friday 29th October 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Sunday 30th October 2022: Glasgow Armadillo

Monday 31st October 2022: Glasgow Armadillo

How to buy tickets to Bob Dylan's 2022 UK Tour:

Tickets go on general sale from ticketmaster,co.uk on Friday 15th July from 10am.

