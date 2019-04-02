Blossoms' 2019 festival warm up gigs: How to get tickets

Tom Ogden and co have announced a series of intimate shows ahead of their festival slots. Find out how to buy tickets here.

Blossoms have confirmed a series of new warm-up shows to prepare for their busy festival schedule this year.

The Charlemagne rockers - who consist of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock - are set to visit Cardiff and Leicester in June and Lincoln and Stoke-on-Trent in August.

Watch Blossoms play I Can't Stand It at the Global Awards 2019.

We're playing a series of festival warm up shows this summer at @cardiffuni Great Hall and Leicester @demontforthall in June & Lincoln @engineshed and Stoke @RegandVic in August Support from @FuzzySunBand & @InhalerDublin. Pre-sale tix Wed 9am from: https://t.co/jsQDP6SO8s pic.twitter.com/aHmi6SuqJD — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) April 1, 2019

See Blossoms new warm up shows below:

Watch Blossoms translate northern slang:

Blossoms are playing an extended run of key festival shows this summer, including Reading & Leeds, Community Festival, Parklife and Benicàssim.

The Blown Rose rockers recently launched their Blossoms Pubcast.

The podcast, which is currently top of the iTunes podcast charts, is based at The Blossoms pub that gave the band their name in Stockport and a new episode runs each week.

The band are also playing their biggest headline gig to date at Stockport County’s Edgeley Park Stadium on 22nd June.

See Blossoms full UK & Ireland summer 2019 dates:

8 June - Parklife Festival, Manchester

16 June - Malahide Castle and Gardens, Dublin

19 June - University Great Hall, Cardiff - JUST ADDED

20 June - De Montfort Hall, Leicester - JUST ADDED

22 June - Edgeley Park - Stockport

30 June - Community Festival - London

21 August - Engine Shed, Lincoln - JUST ADDED

22 August - Victoria Hall, Stoke On Trent - JUST ADDED

24 August - Reading Festival - Reading

25th August - Leeds Festival - Leeds