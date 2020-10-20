Classic Blink 182 mashed-up with Vanessa Carlton is pure 00s nostalgia

20 October 2020, 16:00 | Updated: 20 October 2020, 16:26

A YouTuber has mixed the pop punk rocker's I Miss You hit with Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles to produce interesting results.

There's a mash-up of Blink 182 and Vanessa Carlton in the world and we just had to share it.

Earlier this week, we shared a glorious mashup of Foo Fighters and Earth, Wind & Fire from the YouTuber William Maranci and now we can't help but take a deep dive into his sterling work.

An upload from earlier this year mixes the classic Blink track I Miss You with its unlikely bedfellow Vanessa Carlton's A Thousand Miles.

WATCH: Foo Fighters mashed up with Earth, Wind & Fire is the best thing you'll see

Classic Blink 182 line-up of Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge with Vanessa Carlton
A YouTuber has mashed up the classic Blink 182 track with Vanessa Carlton's famous hit. Picture: 1. Mick Hutson/Redferns/Getty 2. YouTube/Vanessa Carlton

READ MORE: Why did Tom DeLonge leave Blink 182?

They may seem like they're from different sides from the musical spectrum, but they were both released in the noughties and were both utterly infectious earworms.

In fact, with Carlton's hit released in 2002 and Blink's mournful love song following behind in 2004, they aren't actually thousand miles away from each other... See what we did there?

It might not be to everyone's taste, but one thing's for sure: it will definitely take you back in time.

So what do you reckon, is it an absolute smash or the stuff made of nightmares? You decide.

READ MORE: Blink 182's Mark Hoppus corrects misheard lyrics on What's My Age Again?

