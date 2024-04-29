Pet Shop Boys song was meant for The Killers' Brandon Flowers

By Jenny Mensah

The synth-pop legends revealed that album track feel was meant for the The Killers frontman.

Pet Shop Boys offered one of their new songs to Brandon Flowers.

The synth-pop duo, comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, released their fifteenth studio album Nonetheless on Friday (26th April) and they revealed their Feel track was initially meant for The Killers frontman.

They revealed to Record Collector magazine: "We sent it to him when he was making his solo album with Stuart Price, but we don't know if it reached him - and then, during lockdown, I read a book about the spy, George Blake, escaping from prison.

"For some reason, it inspired me to return to this, so now it's about visiting a loved one in prison."

Flowers has previously worked with Pet Shop Boys' producer Stuart Price on his 2010 debut solo album Flamingo, while he also served as engineer for The Way It's Always Been track on the Las Vegas rocker's 2015 follow-up The Desired Effect.

Pet Shop Boys' track may have not been much use to the Las Vegas rockers anyway, since they ditched their plans for a synth album in favour of a more rock n roll effort.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Flowers says: "I did not want to commit to a whole synth-pop record. It is complex.

"There is a place in our hearts for this music but we are getting older.

"We thought you could make an album faster on the road, as you are working more with computers, but we did not get the gratification from it.

"We are now making a rock ’n’ roll album."

Meanwhile, The Killers are set to return to the UK for dates, which will support their 2023 Greatest Hits album, Rebel Diamonds.

Announcing the shows at the time on Twittter, the Mr. Brightside rockers said: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

The Killers' 2024 Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour dates: