Elbow to play Audley End gig for Heritage Live 2024
23 February 2024, 12:00
The One Day Like This Outfit are headed to the Essex grounds for a Heritage Live show. Find out how to buy tickets.
Elbow have announced a fresh outdoor show for 2024.
Guy Garvey and co will play a headline set at Audley End in Saffron Walden, Essex on Sunday 4th August - as part of the Heritage Live series.
The multi-platinum-selling band - completed by Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner - will perform a selection of their biggest anthems alongside new material from their forthcoming album, Audio Vertigo, due out on 22nd March.
The date adds to Elbow's previously announced Heritage Live gig at at Englefield Estate in Pangbourne, Berkshire on 21st July.
Special guests for the live date are still to be announced and tickets go on general sale from Friday 1st March at 9am from http://www.axs.com/heritagelive.
Fans must pre-register here for access to the pre-sale, which takes place on Wednesday 28th February from 9am.
Heritage Live Promoter Giles Cooper said: “We can’t wait to stage this show for elbow in the beautiful grounds of Audley End. They are such an iconic band and we’ve no doubt this will be such an amazing night to remember for many years to come. Remember to get your tickets early as this show will undoubtedly sell-out”.
The Heritage Live series will also play host to the likes of Madness with the Lightning Seeds on Fri 2nd Aug 2024 and Richard Ashcroft with Ocean Colour Scene on Saturday 3rd Aug 2024.
Who else is confirmed for Heritage Live 2024?
- 19th July 2024: Madness with Lightning Seeds + Old Time Sailors - Englefield Estage, Pangbourne, Berkshire
- 20th July 2024: Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckleys & The Essential Orchestra
- 21st July 2024: Elbow + Very special guests - Englefield Estate, Pangbourne, Berkshire
- 22nd July 2024: Flackstock 2024 - Englefield Estage, Pangbourne, Berkshire
- 2nd August 2024: Madness + Lightning Seeds + Old Time Sailors - Audley End - Saffron Walden, Essex
- 3rd August 2024: Richard Ashcroft + Ocean Colour Scene + Tom Meighan, Audley End - Saffron Walden, Essex
- 4th August 2024: Elbow - Audley End, Saffron Walden, Essex
Elbow are also due to set out to embark on arena dates this May, which will see them play one night at The O2, London and a homecoming dates at the new venue, Manchester Co-op Live.
See Elbow's 2024 UK Arena dates:
- Tuesday 7th May 2024 – Brighton Centre
- Thursday 9th May 2024 – London’s The O2
- Friday 10th May 2024 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
- Saturday 11th May 2024 – Glasgow’s OVO Hydro
- Sunday 12th May 2024 – Leeds First Direct Arena
- Tuesday 14th May 2024 – Manchester Co-op Live
- Wednesday 15th May 2024 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena