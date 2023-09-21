Blink-182 release emotional One More Time single complete with nostalgic video

Blink-182 and the band in their One More Time video

By Jenny Mensah

The pop punk trio celebrate their classic line-up with a trip down memory lane, which includes call backs to their iconic videos and performances.

Blink-182 have shared their One More Time single.

The emotional track sees the band strip back their sound for an acoustic ballad reminiscent of I Miss You, which they incidentally referenced as a lyric in the song.

Alongside the heartstring-tugging single is an accompanying video, which sees Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker take a trip down memory lane by harking back to their most iconic moments.

Watch the official video for Blink 182's One More Time below:

In the video, eagle-eyed fans can catch the backdrop of some of their most memorable visuals, including Feeling This, Stay Together For The Kids, Up All Night, I Miss You, The Rock Show, All The Small Things and What's My Age Again?

There's also plenty of never before scene archive footage of the band, plus family pics for fans to weep over.

Last week saw the trio announced the details of their long-awaited album of the same name.

Titled One More Time..., the album - which will be the first new studio release from the classic line-up in 12 years (following 2011's Neighborhood) - is set for release on 20th October.

Blink confirmed the news in a trailer for an upcoming interview with Apple Music, in which they teased three new songs: Anthem Part 3, You Don’t Know What You’ve Got and of course the album's title track.

Blink-182 announce new album

News of Blink's upcoming album release comes after the trio - who dropped single Edging last year - teased new music with a series of posters and a mystery website earlier this month.

The band are set to play UK dates next month, which will see them play a duo of gigs at The O2, London.

Blink-182 UK Tour Dates 2023