Black Sabbath sell Black Lives Matter t-shirt based on iconic font
17 June 2020, 12:15 | Updated: 17 June 2020, 12:28
The Paranoid rockers reworked the logo on their Master of Reality album, with 100% of net profits going towards the BLM cause.
Black Sabbath have lent their iconic logo to the Black Lives Matter cause by releasing a t-shirt.
The legendary rockers - who consisted of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler until their disbandment in 2017 - are synonymous with the famous which appeared on their 1971 Master of Reality album.
Now, they've lent it to the Black Lives Matter cause, by releasing band t-shirts in the famous style, with 100% of net profits going towards the cause.
See the design below:
The Paranoid rockers shared on their official instagram with the caption: "#BlackLivesMatter 100% of the proceeds to @BlkLivesMatter https://blacksabbathapparelshop.com/".
The t-shirt is available to pre-order now, with shipping available internationally from 14 July 2020.
It's not the first time we've seen this iteration of the Black Sabbath t-shirt as Rage Against The Machine frontman Tom Morello posed with an image of himself with the t-shirt alongside his mother.
My 96 yr old mom has been a tireless advocate for Black Lives her whole life. From being a foreign student advisor at the Univ. of Illinois, to teaching in Kenya and supporting the anti-colonial movement there, to teaching African Studies and bringing a radical perspective to a white conservative high school for 30 yrs, to being a member of the Illinois Urban League and campaigning for civil rights, to helping homeless African American men get their GED at the Salvation Army, to telling anybody who came at our family with any racist garbage to go straight to hell, to arming me with pride & confidence, to being a lifelong proponent of racial justice and ruthless critic of racist police. Proud to stand with her today, as always, in solidarity in the fight for a more just and humane country & planet. (Photo by Rhoads Morello)
If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:
The official Black Lives Matter campaign
The George Floyd Memorial Fund
The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund
The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust