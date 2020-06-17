Black Sabbath sell Black Lives Matter t-shirt based on iconic font

Black Sabbath's Ozzy Osbourne performs onstage on The End Tour in 2016. Picture: Getty

The Paranoid rockers reworked the logo on their Master of Reality album, with 100% of net profits going towards the BLM cause.

Black Sabbath have lent their iconic logo to the Black Lives Matter cause by releasing a t-shirt.

The legendary rockers - who consisted of Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler until their disbandment in 2017 - are synonymous with the famous which appeared on their 1971 Master of Reality album.

Now, they've lent it to the Black Lives Matter cause, by releasing band t-shirts in the famous style, with 100% of net profits going towards the cause.

See the design below:

The Paranoid rockers shared on their official instagram with the caption: "#BlackLivesMatter 100% of the proceeds to @BlkLivesMatter https://blacksabbathapparelshop.com/".

The t-shirt is available to pre-order now, with shipping available internationally from 14 July 2020.

It's not the first time we've seen this iteration of the Black Sabbath t-shirt as Rage Against The Machine frontman Tom Morello posed with an image of himself with the t-shirt alongside his mother.

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project