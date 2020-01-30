Ozzy Osbourne says he "won't be here in another 15 years" after revealing Parkinson's diagnosis

Ozzy Osbourne. Picture: Jordan Strauss/AP/Press Association Images

The Black Sabbath legend has revealed he isn't happy about his health at the moment, but doesn't dwell on his mortality.

Ozzy Osbourne thinks he won't live "that much longer".

The Black Sabbath frontman has given his first interview since revealing his Parkinson's diagnosis and talked about how he doesn't worry about his mortality.

Speaking to Kerrang, he mused: "Do I ever think about when my time’s gonna come?"

He revealed: "I think about it; I don’t worry about it. I won’t be here in another 15 years or whatever, not that much longer, but I don’t dwell on it. It’s gonna happen to us all."

Speaking about his recent fall, he said: “Am I happy now? No. I haven’t got my health'.

The Prince of Darkness added: "That thing knocked the shit out of me, man, but I’m still here. In fact, I worried about [death] more when I was younger than I do now. I just try to enjoy things as much as possible, even though that’s so fucking hard sometimes."

WATCH: Ozzy Osbourne reveals he has Parkinson's in emotional interview

Last week saw the Paranoid singer reveal he's suffering from a type of Parkinson's.

In an emotional interview with his wife Sharon, the rocker told Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about his condition, revealing he wanted to "own up" for the sake of his fans.

"It has been terribly challenging for us all. I did my last show on New Year's outside the Forum and I had a bad fall," he said.

The Paranoid singer continued: "I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves and I find out I had a..."

His wife and manager Sharon finished: "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's. There are so many different types of Parkinson's."

Watch their interview here:

"A year ago I was in a terrible state. I'm on a host of medication, mainly for the surgery.

"I've got numbness down this arm and my legs are going cold. I don't know if it's the Parkinson's or what. That's the problem."

The rock couple added that they will be travelling to Switzerland, as they have exhausted all their medical options in the US.

A tearful Sharon said: "We're going to go wherever we can go to find answers," with Ozzy adding: "We're lucky we can afford to do that.".

The rocker said he was relieved at sharing the news, telling Robin Roberts: "To hide something is hard - you never feel proper. You feel guilty. I'm no good with secrets. I cannot walk around with it anymore. It's like I'm running out of excuses.

"I feel better now that I have owned up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson's..."

He added: "I just can't wait to get well and get on the road again that's whats killing me. I need it you know- that's my drug.

"I ain't going anywhere yet."