The Black Keys return with new Lo/Hi single
7 March 2019, 13:48 | Updated: 7 March 2019, 14:16
Listen to the first new music from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, since their 2014 album Turn Blue.
The Black Keys have returned today with their song Lo/Hi.
The track is the first new music to come from the Ohio formed blues rock band, and it was written and produced by the duo - comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - at Nashville’s Easy Eye Sound studio.
Listen to Lo/Hi here:
Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have released eight studio albums so far: The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release(2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), and, most recently, Turn Blue (2014).
