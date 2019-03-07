The Black Keys return with new Lo/Hi single

The Black Keys. Picture: Press/ Alysse Gafkjen

Listen to the first new music from Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, since their 2014 album Turn Blue.

The Black Keys have returned today with their song Lo/Hi.

The track is the first new music to come from the Ohio formed blues rock band, and it was written and produced by the duo - comprised of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney - at Nashville’s Easy Eye Sound studio.

Listen to Lo/Hi here:

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys have released eight studio albums so far: The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release(2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), and, most recently, Turn Blue (2014).

