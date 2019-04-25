Black Keys’ new album Let’s Rock: Stream their Eagle Birds track & get the full tracklist here

25 April 2019, 18:12 | Updated: 25 April 2019, 18:16

Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys
Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys. Picture: Press

See the tracklistling, artwork and release date for the duos ninth studio album, including their new track Eagle Birds.

Black Keys have revealed the title of their new album will be Let's Rock.

The Gold On The Ceiling rockers have released the details of their ninth studio release, including its tracklisting, artwork and release date. Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have also shared a new track in Eagle Birds, which you can listen to here:

Let's Rock is set for release on 28 June 2019.

Eagles Birds follows the rocker's previously released single Lo/Hi - the first new music to come from the Ohio-formed band in five years.

The Black Keys have previously released eight studio albums so far: The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release(2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), and, most recently, Turn Blue (2014).

Let's Rock will be released on 28 June and is available to pre-order now.

Pre-order it on all formats here

See the tracklist for Let's Rock Below:

1. Shine A Little Light

2. Eagle Birds

3. Lo/Hi

4. Walk Across The Water

5. Tell Me Lies

6. Every Little Thing

7. Get Yourself Together

8. Sit Around And Miss You

9. Go

10. Breaking Down

11. Under The Gun

12. Fire Walk With Me

