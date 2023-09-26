Black Grape announce Orange Head album & 2023 UK tour dates

Black Grape have announced a new album and UK tour. Picture: Paul Husband

Get the details for the duo's Orange Head album and find out where you can see them on tour this year.

Black Grape have announced a new album entitled Black Orange and shared their plans to embark on winter tour.

The Brtipop duo - comprised of Happy Mondays' frontman Shaun Ryder and rapper Kermit will release their fourth studio album on 3rd November 2023.

The duo will also accompany the release with a short tour, which will see them play the likes of Manchester's Albert Hall and London's Electric Ballroom.

Tickets for Black Grape's winter dates are on sale now.

Pre-order Black Grape's Orange Head album here.

Find out everything we know so far about the dates below, plus who's joining them as support.

Madchester legend Shaun Ryder said: “It’s going to be a wild ride of pure energy, infectious beats, and a whole lot of fun. See you in the front row!"

What are Black Grape's 2023 UK dates?

Thu 23 Nov: XOYO Birmingham - Birmingham

Fri 24 Nov: Albert Hall - Manchester

Thu 30 Nov: Tramshed - Cardiff

Fri 1 Dec: Electric Ballroom - London

Sat 2 Dec: Engine Rooms - Southampton

Who's supporting Black Grape on their UK tour

Main support comes from Tom Hingley, the former Inspiral Carpets singer, and his band The Kar-Pets. Their London gig at the Electric Ballroom will see additional support for Marquis Drive, a seven-piece indie band known for their high energy and huge sound.

Orange Head will be released on November 3rd, 2023, under DGAFF Recordings.