Bink-182 share new single Fell In Love

Blink 182's have shared a new single. Picture: YouTube/Blink-182

The pop punk trio have shared the next cut to be taken from their upcoming album One More Time...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Blink-182 have shared their new Fell In Love single.

The track, which is the next cut to be taken from their One More Time... album, comes alongside a new lyric video, which you can watch below:

blink-182 - FELL IN LOVE (Official Lyric Video)

The song follows the previously shared tracks, Edging, More Than You Know, One More Time and Dance With Me, which will all feature on their new album, which is set for release on Friday 20th October.

The song drops after the band played a duo of dates at The O2, London on Wednesday 11th and Thursday 12th October, where they treated UK fans to their most recent tracks alongside hits from across their classic albums.

Watch the crowds singalong to Miss You below:

Blink 182 perform Miss You at The O2, London

The US pop-punk rockers continue their UK dates this week with shows at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham and the AO Arena in Manchester.

See the remainder of Blink-182's UK dates below: