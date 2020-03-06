VIDEO: Billie Eilish's No Time To Die in the style of Chris Cornell will give you chills

Ten Second Songs star Anthony Vincent has merged the vocal stylings of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker with the new Bond song.

Billie Eilish's No Time To Die Bond theme has already made history, making her the youngest singer-songwriter to record a song for the spy franchise and scoring her a UK No1 single.

Her take on the iconic Bond song was an instant hit, being viewed almost four million times in nine hours.

But one genius has reimagined the track in the style of Chris Cornell, and it sounds better than ever

The now legendary Ten Second Songs musician and YouTube sensation Anthony Vincent has sang hundreds of songs in the style of different musicians, and now he's performed the Bond track in the style of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman - who famously recorded You Know My Name for the franchise.

"One of my favorite Bond songs is You Know My Name by Chris Cornell,” says Vincent in the video description.

"I really like No Time To Die, and I was curious to see if it would work in the style of Chris. Here’s the result."

Watch his performance above.

Billie Eilish and Chris Cornell. Picture: 1.YouTube/Billie Eilish 2. Paul R. Giunta/Contributor/Getty Images

Anthony Vincent isn't the only musician who's reimagining Billie Eilish songs.

YouTube is full of mash-ups and renditions of the 18-year-old singer-songwriter's tunes, with one singing her Bad Guy single in the style of Arctic Monkeys' frontman Alex Turner.

Watch Daniel Fox's epic tribute here:

Unfortunately we'll have to wait a while before we hear No Time To Die in the movie's opening scenes, as the Bond film has been delayed by seven months due to the coronavirus, and will be released on 12 November instead.

It was previously set to be released in UK cinemas on 2 April this year, but a tweet released by the official James Bond Twitter account wrote: "MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020".

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020. pic.twitter.com/a9h1RP5OKd — James Bond (@007) March 4, 2020

