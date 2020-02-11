Billie Eilish teases James Bond theme is "a ballad"

The Bad Guy singer revealed the the song is "finished" and it's "more of a ballad" when quizzed about it on the Oscars 2020 red carpet.

Billie Eilish has teased that her James Bond theme song is "a ballad".

The 18-year-old star has recorded the song that will feature in No Time to Die with her sibling and collaborator Finneas O'Connell, and has given a little hint of what fans can expect.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday (9 February), she told Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez: "We finished it."

Then when quizzed on whether it's "more of a ballad" or "a little faster", the singer replied: "I guess it's more of a ballad."

Finneas added: "It will be in the movie."

The track will makes Billie Eilish the youngest ever artist to record and perform a track for the famous franchise.

Eilish and Finneas gave a very special performance at the Oscars 2020, covering The Beatles' Yesterday for the ceremony's In Memoriam segment.

Watch a clip of her haunting performance, which paid tribute to stars who passed away in the last year.

The ceremony also saw performances from Cynthia Erivo, who sang Stand Up from Harriet and Elton John who performed (I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman.

Elton John and Bernie Taupin finally won an Oscar together - taking home the award for Best Original Song.

The famous piano man previously won an Oscar with Tim Rice for Can You Feel The Love Tonight from The Lion King in 1995.

The historical moment of the night came from Parasite - which became the first ever foreign language film to win the Best Picture prize and took home four prizes in all.

Eminem also gave a surprise performance of the soundtrack to his 2002 film 8 Mile at this year's Academy Awards.

