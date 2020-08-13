Beabadoobee reveals why Care is the most "personal" song on her album

Beabadoobee. Picture: Press

The singer-songwriter, whose single is our Radio X Record of The Week, has revealed that childhood experiences inspired the track.

Beabadoobee has revealed her Care single is a really "personal song" because it harks back to her childhood.

The singer-songwriter spoke to Radio X's George Godfrey this week about everything from her life in lockdown to her Care single and forthcoming debut album.

Asked about the inspiration behind Care, which is our Radio X Record Of The Week, she replied: "Well it's actually a really sensitive, personal song. It's one of the personal songs on the album. The whole album is pretty honest, but it talks about things that happened in my childhood and the frustration that I feel as a young woman today because of the situation when I was younger.

"I guess I wrote it when I was feeling OK, but it really took me back to a time where I wasn't and it was just getting that burden off my chest and creating something to dance to and be happy to."

Talking about the track's sound, she added: "I just wanted a song for girls to dance in their bedrooms to."

Beabadoobee - whose real name is Beatrice Laus - was one of the artists tipped for huge things this year, making it onto Radio X's Great X-Pectations list and being nominated for the BRIT Awards Rising (formerly the BRITs Critics Choice) Award.

Speaking about her debut album Fake It Flowers, which is set for release on the 16 October, she said: "I think the album would hopefully evoke some type of emotion because I kind of used writing this album as a therapy session for myself.

"So I hope this album evokes any type of feeling for anyone."