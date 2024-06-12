Beabadoobee's 2024 UK tour dates: Everything you need to know

Beabadoobee will embark on tour dates this year. Picture: Beabadoobee press 2024/Press

By Jenny Mensah

Beabadoobee has announced the This Is How Tomorrow Moves tour to support her forthcoming album of the same name. Find out how to buy tickets.

Beabadoobee has announced a UK tour for 2024.

Fresh off the back of her North American dates, the singer-songwriter will embark on her This Is How Tomorrow Moves tour in November to support her album of the same name, which is set for release on 16th August.

Tickets for the dates - which kick-off at the O2 Academy Glasgow on 11th November and culminate in a date at London's Alexandra Palace on 21st November 2024 - go on general sale on 21st June. from 10am BST.

Fans can pre-order the new album in any format before 3pm on 17th June for access to the pre-sale, which takes place on 18th June at 10am BST.

Find out more about her new album and how you can be at her live dates.

See Beabadoobee's 2024 UK dates:

11th November 2024 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

12th November 2024 – – Sheffield, Octagon Centre

13th November 2024 – – Newcastle O2 City Hall

15th November 2024 – – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

16th November 2024 – – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

17th November 2024 – – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

19th November 2024 – – Brighton, Dome

20th November 2024 – – Bristol, Beacon

21st November 2024 – – London, Alexandra Palace

How to buy tickets to Beabadoobee's 2024 UK dates:

The pre-sale takes place on 18th June at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Fans can get first access to tickets in the pre-sale by pre-ordering Beabadoobee's This Is How Tomorrow Moves album on 17th June by 3pm.

The pre-sale link and your unique code will be sent via email by 8pm on June 17th. All existing customers who have already pre-ordered the album will also receive a code.

Tickets then go on general sale on Friday June 21st from 10am.

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is Beabadoobee’s third studio album. It follows her 2022 sophomore effort Beatopia and her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers.

Beabadoobee's This Is How Tomorrow Moves is released on 16 August 2024. Picture: Press

So far Bea has showcased the wistful and nostalgic Take A Bite from the new album, which comes alongside the Jake Erland-directed official video below:

See the tracklist for Beabadoobee's This Is How Tomorrow Moves album: