Beabadoobee's 2024 UK tour dates: Everything you need to know
12 June 2024, 10:00
Beabadoobee has announced the This Is How Tomorrow Moves tour to support her forthcoming album of the same name. Find out how to buy tickets.
Beabadoobee has announced a UK tour for 2024.
Fresh off the back of her North American dates, the singer-songwriter will embark on her This Is How Tomorrow Moves tour in November to support her album of the same name, which is set for release on 16th August.
Tickets for the dates - which kick-off at the O2 Academy Glasgow on 11th November and culminate in a date at London's Alexandra Palace on 21st November 2024 - go on general sale on 21st June. from 10am BST.
Fans can pre-order the new album in any format before 3pm on 17th June for access to the pre-sale, which takes place on 18th June at 10am BST.
Find out more about her new album and how you can be at her live dates.
this is how tomorrow moves uk tour november '24!— beabadoobee (@beabad00bee) June 11, 2024
UK it's ur turn 🙊🐈⬛🎸
pre-order this is how tomorrow moves on my store before 3pm BST 17th june for pre-sale access!
pre-sale opens 10am BST 18th june, general sale 21st june!!https://t.co/UaJ4SsA0qo pic.twitter.com/FDPi5itPws
See Beabadoobee's 2024 UK dates:
- 11th November 2024 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- 12th November 2024 – – Sheffield, Octagon Centre
- 13th November 2024 – – Newcastle O2 City Hall
- 15th November 2024 – – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
- 16th November 2024 – – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 17th November 2024 – – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
- 19th November 2024 – – Brighton, Dome
- 20th November 2024 – – Bristol, Beacon
- 21st November 2024 – – London, Alexandra Palace
How to buy tickets to Beabadoobee's 2024 UK dates:
- The pre-sale takes place on 18th June at 10am via Ticketmaster.
- Fans can get first access to tickets in the pre-sale by pre-ordering Beabadoobee's This Is How Tomorrow Moves album on 17th June by 3pm.
- The pre-sale link and your unique code will be sent via email by 8pm on June 17th. All existing customers who have already pre-ordered the album will also receive a code.
- Tickets then go on general sale on Friday June 21st from 10am.
This Is How Tomorrow Moves is Beabadoobee’s third studio album. It follows her 2022 sophomore effort Beatopia and her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers.
So far Bea has showcased the wistful and nostalgic Take A Bite from the new album, which comes alongside the Jake Erland-directed official video below:
beabadoobee - Take A Bite (Official Music Video)
See the tracklist for Beabadoobee's This Is How Tomorrow Moves album:
- Take a Bite
- California
- One Time
- Real Man
- Tie My Shoes
- Girl Song
- Coming Home
- Ever Seen
- A Cruel Affair
- Post
- Beaches
- Everything I Want
- The Man Who Left Too Soon
- This Is How It Went