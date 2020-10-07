Artists react to Rishi Sunak interview as MP hits out at misreporting

The likes of Sam Fender and Liam Gallagher hit out at the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Picture: 1. Jon Mo Photography 2. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images 3. Press

The likes of Liam Gallagher and Sam Fender have hit out at the Chancellor of the Exchequer this week, but the politician has clarified his comments.

Artists from across the world of entertainment have hit out at the Government and Rishi Sunak, following an ITV interview where he suggested people in the arts would have to "adapt" during the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam Gallagher was one of the first rock stars to speak out against the notion, talking to Twitter to write: ""So the dopes in gov telling musicians and people in arts to retrain and get another job what and become massive c**** like you nah yer alright c’mon you know LG x"."

The outspoken former Oasis frontman continued: "This country would be beyond w*** if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x".

The Shockwave singer went one further, writing: "If anyone needs to retrain it’s them shower of C**** c’mon you know LG x".

This country would be beyond wank if it wasn’t for the arts and the music and football show a bit of respect you little TURD cmon you know LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 6, 2020

Sam Fender wrote: "This is a reason for why the government should support the arts, it's times like these when art is all we have as a healthy means of escapism. So, No I'm not getting another fucking job, and no other working artist should. When this is over they'll be gagging for our tax money."

Blur's Dave Rowntree added his thoughts on the matter.

But worst of all, he's got the Tory Stupid. The idea that the 'arts' are somehow optional, voluntary, a vocation, rather than a massive foreign currency earner, and central to the UK economy. — David Rowntree (@DaveRowntree) October 6, 2020

Comedian and presenter Sue Perkins wrote: "The arts contributes in the region of 10 billion a year to our economy. The people who work in it have already trained long and hard, thank you. This is shameful."

The arts contributes in the region of 10 billion a year to our economy. The people who work in it have already trained long and hard, thank you. This is shameful. https://t.co/uD5rhfzwm0 — Sue Perkins (@sueperkins) October 6, 2020

Badly Drawn Boy wrote: "To give up on Music, Art, Film, Theatre, all other art forms which celebrate the Human Spirit.. is to give up on Life itself Mr. Sunak !"

To give up on Music, Art, Film, Theatre, all other art forms which celebrate the Human Spirit.. is to give up on Life itself Mr. Sunak ! — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) October 6, 2020

Ash wrote: "Enraged at the news that @RishiSunak thinks musician should retrain during the economic disaster he helped create. You failed our sector and now you're throwing us to the wolves."

They continued: "Not just musicians though is it? It's our technicians, our engineers, our management, our agent, our promoter. It's the venues, their staff, the production companies, transport, storage. It's roughly one million people you're throwing on the job market.

"Meanwhile in Europe the artistic sector is being furloughed til next March and beyond. All while you're spunking billions on your mates useless track and trace?!

"Every failure you have been responsible for has pushed the return of live music further into the future. You've not learned a single lesson from the first wave. If you're not up to the job your cabal should step aside and let this sector sort out your mess."

Every failure you have been responsible for has pushed the return of live music further into the future. You've not learned a single lesson from the first wave. If you're not up to the job your cabal should step aside and let this sector sort out your mess. — ASH (@ashofficial) October 6, 2020

However, Sunak defended himself on the platform, where he said: "An earlier @itvnewspolitics tweet falsely suggested I thought people in arts should retrain and find other jobs. I'm grateful they have now deleted that tweet. I care deeply about the arts which is why our £1.57bn culture package is one of the most generous in the world."

An earlier @itvnewspolitics tweet falsely suggested I thought people in arts should retrain and find other jobs.



I'm grateful they have now deleted that tweet. I care deeply about the arts which is why our £1.57bn culture package is one of the most generous in the world. https://t.co/raEXxXUMqx — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 6, 2020

Watch his ITV interview here:

What's Rishi Sunak's message to musicians, actors, freelancers in the arts who don't feel govt is supporting them? Should they get a different job?



The Chancellor told me it's "not right that there's no work available...and everyone is having to adapt." @ITVNewsPolitics pic.twitter.com/ewrQixpAne — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) October 6, 2020

Despite the correction, many artists and celebrities and people from all walks of life remained angry, and questioned where the £1.57b was going.

Writer, actor and comedian Katy Brand wrote: "It’s very generous indeed, Rishi. But you can afford to be generous if you don’t actually give any of it out. Where is it? Not a penny has been given as of today."

It’s very generous indeed, Rishi. But you can afford to be generous if you don’t actually give any of it out. Where is it? Not a penny has been given as of today. https://t.co/i0QBzezvwf — Katy Brand (@KatyFBrand) October 6, 2020

See more responses to below:

We’ve not seen a penny if it? Who is it being given to? — Tubbs McGuire (@tubbsmcguire) October 6, 2020

Where is that £1.57bn going tho, cos it isn't finding its way to the self employed musicians, roadies and crew that you should be supporting. — *•.¸♡ ӄǟʏ ♡¸.•* 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐝 (@265kay) October 6, 2020

READ MORE: Ian Brown posts fresh Twitter rant following Boris Johnson's address to the nation