Ian Brown posts fresh Twitter rant after Boris Johnson's COVID-19 address to the nation

Ian Brown has tweeted about the Government's new measures. Picture: 1. Ross Gilmore/Redferns/ Getty 2. Catherine Ivill/PA Wire/PA Images

The Stone Roses rocker has hit out at the Government's latest measures, which will see pubs and restaurants close at 10pm and mask-wearing rules extended.

Ian Brown has blasted the new rules put in place by the Government amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This Tuesday (22 September) saw Prime Minister Boris Johnson address the nation to outline restrictions that would be taking place, including pubs and restaurants closing at 10pm.

However, the former Stone Roses frontman didn't react well to the news and let the nation know what he thought of the new measures, which England was told could last another six months.

The Fools Gold singer began: "THE GREAT RESET the plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves #factchecker #researchanddestroy".

READ MORE: Ian Brown shares anti-lockdown song Little Seed Big Tree amid coronavirus comments

THE GREAT RESET the plandemic planned designed and executed to make us digital slaves #factchecker #researchanddestroy — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

He then quoted 1984 author George Orwell, writing: "ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell".

ALL tyrannies rule through fraud and force but once the FRAUD is exposed they must rely exclusively on FORCE George Orwell — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 22, 2020

The Sally Cinnamon singer also suggested the Government are simply restricting things that are "fun" or to do with leisure, writing: "Everything thats FUN. COVid19. WORK? Thats OK! 90THO X #NOWORKFORSiNGERS #FreeExpressionAsRevolution #ResearchAndDestroy".

He capped off his rant this morning with the words: "A survival rate of 99.9% and they are into our work life home life social life school life love life garden, back yard your body your wife and kids bodies AND THATS OK?"

A survival rate of 99.9% and they are into our work life home life social life school life love life garden, back yard your body your wife and kids bodies AND THATS OK? — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 23, 2020

READ MORE: Ian Brown slams "lame stream media" and denies he's a conspiracy theorist

Ian Brown's comments will come as no surprise to those following his Twitter feed over the last month as the musician has been sending a flurry of anti-lockdown anti-coronavirus and anti-vaccination tweets for quite some time.

After lashing out at the "lame stream media" and Bill Gates, the artist seemed to put his money where his mouth is and even released the song, Little Seed Big Tree, which shared his sentiments.

NEW TRACK LITTLE SEED BIG TREE OUT NOW PLEASE SHAREhttps://t.co/5XJKSPiB8t pic.twitter.com/orDkpfXlPd — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) September 18, 2020

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher quizzed on Ian Brown's anti-mask tweets

Ian Brown's not the only Manchester legend who seems to show the same sentiments.

Noel Gallagher recently hit out at rules on wearing masks and revealed that he refuses to wear one.

Speaking on the Matt Morgan podcast, the former Oasis guitarist and songsmith bemoaned: "There's too many f**king liberties being taken away from us now. I've been in shops today. [They said], You have to wear a mask. Says who?"

Morgan countered Gallagher's claims by saying: "What's good about the mask is, if someone's coughing next to you with Coronavirus, the mask is gonna lessen the dose you get, So if you breathe in a lot of it, your immune system, no matter how healthy you are, might be overwhelmed by it."

Gallagher went on: "I choose not to wear one. If I get the virus, it's on me. If every other c**t's gonna wear a mask, I'm not gonna catch it off them. And if I've got it, they're not gonna catch it off me. I just think it's a piss take."

“The whole thing’s bollocks. You’re supposed to wear them in Selfridges, yet you can f**king go down the pub and be surrounded by every f**king c**t. It’s like, Oh actually, we don’t have the virus in pubs but we have it in Selfridges? Oh right."

The musician claimed that he'd travelled back home on a train and refused to wear a protective mask. He revealed: “I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going can you put your mask on, on the train, because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds. But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating.

"So I was saying Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me but see me having a sandwich and go leave him. Leave him, he’s having his lunch."

READ MORE: Bonehead appears to react to Noel Gallagher's anti-mask comments

What are the latest Government COVID-19 measures?

- Office workers should work from home again where possible - although those in "key public services and in all professions" where this is not possible, such as construction and retail, should continue to go in.

- From Thursday, all pubs, bars and restaurants must offer table service only and close at 10pm - but delivery services can remain open.

- The requirement to wear a face covering has been extended to staff in retail, people in taxis and everyone using hospitality services.

- Fines for not wearing a face covering will now double to £200 for a first offenceCOVID-secure guidelines will become a legal obligation for retail, leisure and tourism firms, with those who do not comply running the risk of fines of £10,000 or closure.

- Only 15 people can now attend weddings, but 30 can still go to a funeral

- The "rule of six" has been extended to indoor sports teams, such as five-a-side football games

- The phased reopening of stadiums for sporting events from 1 October has been scrapped