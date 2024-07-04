AC/DC Power Up first of two electrifying nights at London's Wembley Stadium
4 July 2024, 10:38 | Updated: 4 July 2024, 10:41
The legendary rockers brought their PWR UP tour to the capital this week. Find out what they played here.
AC/DC kicked off the first of their duo of dates at London's Wembley Stadium last night (3 July).
After a support slot from The Pretty Reckless, the Back In Black rockers took the national stadium to deliver a 21-track set, which included hits from across their career and their most recent Power Up (PWR UP) album.
Find out what what the band played and where they are headed next on their epic dates below.
You were PWR-ed up Wembley! #poweruptour 🎥 @ChristieGoodwin pic.twitter.com/KGgFUAGReC— AC/DC (@acdc) July 4, 2024
AC/DC's setlist at Wembley Stadium on 3rd July 2024:
- If You Want Blood (You've Got It)
- Back in Black
- Demon Fire
- Shot Down in Flames
- Thunderstruck
- Have a Drink on Me
- Hells Bells
- Shot in the Dark
- Stiff Upper Lip
- Shoot to Thrill
- Sin City
- Rock 'n' Roll Train
- Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap
- High Voltage
- Riff Raff
- You Shook Me All Night Long
- Highway to Hell
- Whole Lotta Rosie
- Let There Be Rock (with Angus guitar solo)
Encore:
- T.N.T.
- For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)
Brian Johnson and co will play a second date in London's Wembley Stadium this Sunday 7th July, before heading to the likes of Germany, Slovakia, Belgium and France, completing their string of dates with a mammoth show in Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
See AC/DC's remaining tour dates below:
See AC/DC's remaining PWR UP Tour dates:
- 7th July: London, UK - Wembley Stadium
- 13th July: Hockenheim, Germany - Ring
- 17th July: Stuttgart, Germany - Wasen
- 21st July: Bratislava, Slovakia - Old Airport
- 27th July: Nuremberg, Germany - Zeppelinfeld
- 31st July: Hannover, Germany - Messe
- 4th August: Hannover, Germany - Messe
- 9th August: Dessel, Belgium - Festivalpark Stenehei
- 13th August: Paris, France - Hippodrome Paris Longchamp
- 17th August: Dublin, Ireland - Croke Park