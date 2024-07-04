AC/DC Power Up first of two electrifying nights at London's Wembley Stadium

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers brought their PWR UP tour to the capital this week. Find out what they played here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

AC/DC kicked off the first of their duo of dates at London's Wembley Stadium last night (3 July).

After a support slot from The Pretty Reckless, the Back In Black rockers took the national stadium to deliver a 21-track set, which included hits from across their career and their most recent Power Up (PWR UP) album.

Find out what what the band played and where they are headed next on their epic dates below.

AC/DC's setlist at Wembley Stadium on 3rd July 2024:

If You Want Blood (You've Got It)

Back in Black

Demon Fire

Shot Down in Flames

Thunderstruck

Have a Drink on Me

Play Video

Hells Bells

Shot in the Dark

Stiff Upper Lip

Shoot to Thrill

Play Video

Sin City

Rock 'n' Roll Train

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap

High Voltage

Riff Raff

You Shook Me All Night Long

Highway to Hell

Whole Lotta Rosie

Let There Be Rock (with Angus guitar solo)

Encore:

T.N.T.

For Those About to Rock (We Salute You)

Brian Johnson and co will play a second date in London's Wembley Stadium this Sunday 7th July, before heading to the likes of Germany, Slovakia, Belgium and France, completing their string of dates with a mammoth show in Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

See AC/DC's remaining tour dates below:

ACDC set to come to London on tour

See AC/DC's remaining PWR UP Tour dates: