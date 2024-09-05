English Teacher win 2024 Mercury Prize Album Of The Year

English Teacher win the 2024 Mercury Prize. Picture: JM International

The Leeds band triumphed at the prestigious award ceremony, which celebrates the outstanding British and Irish albums of the year.

By Jenny Mensah

English Teacher have been announced as the overall winners of the 2024 Mercury Prize for their album This Could Be Texas’.

The band's debut album was awarded the title at a special event which took place live from Abbey Road Studios this Thursday 5th September.

The band comprised of Lily Fontaine, Lewis Whiting, Douglas Frost and Nicholas Eden, who formed in Leeds in 2020 took home their statuette as well as the £25,000 prize.

The judges said of the result: "This has been a really tough year for the Mercury Prize judges, with the final 12 albums being so reflective of our diverse & rich musical landscape. There was so much passion and enthusiasm for each one.

In the end, though, we did agree that ‘This Could Be Texas’ by English Teacher stands out for its originality & character. A winning lyrical mix of surrealism and social observation, alongside a subtle way of wearing its musical innovations lightly, displays a fresh approach to the traditional guitar band format. ‘This Could Be Texas’ reveals new depths on every listen; the mark of a future classic.

The event celebrated the best British and Irish albums of the past year and English Teacher's debut beat out stiff competition from the likes of Charli XCX with BRAT, Barry Can't Swim and When Will We Land?, The Last Dinner Party with Prelude To Ecstacy and Ghetts' On Purpose, With Purpose to win the overall prize.

The band join last year's winner Ezta Collective and the likes of Little Simz, Wolf Alice, Arlo Parks, Arctic Monkeys and PJ Harvey to be given the award.

Who was on the Mercury Prize 2024 shortlist?

Barry Can't Swim - When Will We Land?

- When Will We Land? BERWYN - Who Am I

Who Am I Beth Gibbons - Lives Outgrown

- Lives Outgrown Cat Burns - Early Twenties

- Early Twenties Charli xcx - BRAT

- BRAT CMAT - Crazymad, for Me

- Crazymad, for Me Corinne Bailey Rae - Black Rainbows

- Black Rainbows corto.alto - Bad with Names

- Bad with Names English Teacher - This Could Be Texas - WINNERS

- This Could Be Texas Ghetts - On Purpose, With Purpose

- On Purpose, With Purpose Nia Archives - Silence Is Loud

- Silence Is Loud The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

