Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk to perform at The BRIT Awards 2021

Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk are set to perform at this year's BRIT Awards.

The British singer-songwriter and the US superstar released their Anywhere Away From Here single this month, and it has been confirmed that the pair will perform the track at the awards.

Backed by the Lewisham and Greenwhich NHS Trust choir, the performance will include a remote appearance from P!nk, due to current circumstances surrounding the pandemic.

The pair will join already confirmed performers, Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, this year's Rising Star winner Griff and Headie One.

The BRIT Awards ceremony will take place on 11 May at The O2 Arena, London- marking the first major indoor live music event in the UK.

he indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government's scientific Events Research Programme, using enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing.

Working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, this means The BRITs, as the first live music show at The O2 in over a year, will play an important role in paving the way for the return of live music.

4,000 people are expected to attend, but the majority of the tickets (2,500) will be gifted by record labels and the record music industry to key workers, who have been crucial during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month saw Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk release the official video for their duet, which features on his forthcoming Life By Misadventure album.

The Joe Connor-directed video is set in The Duke Of York's Theatre in the heart of London's West End, which sees both acts deliver epic performances as their backdrop is overtaken by nature.

Of the track, which was written by Rag’n’Bone Man and collaborator Ben Jackson-Cook, as well as Simon Aldred, Dan Priddy and Mark Crewand, he says: “This song is an honest reflection of wanting to disappear from uncomfortable situations - about the vulnerabilities that we all face. It’s an honour to have P!nk on this record and I’m so glad she is able to be a part of it”

"I first encountered Rag’n’Bone Man in Europe in 2017 not long after hearing his song Human," P!nk added. "By then I had already fallen in love with his voice, and when we met in person I quickly learned he has a beautiful soul, too.

“Since then, I knew I wanted to work with him one day. Anywhere Away From Here couldn’t be a better song for us to sing together. I’m so honoured to be a part of this collaboration.”

Meanwhile, Rag'n'Bone Man - who's real name is Rory Graham - recently announced live dates for his 2021 Life By Misadventure tour.

His shows will kick off with a big hometown arena show at the Brighton Centre on 17 October and include a show at London's Eventim Apollo on 6 November.

He's also embarking on intimate London dates this summer, which you can see below.

See Rag'n'Bone Man's 2021 Life By Misadventure tour dates here:

June

27 June 2021: London, Jazz Cafe (SOLD OUT)

28 June 2021: London, Jazz Cafe (SOLD OUT)

29 June 2021: London, Jazz Cafe (SOLD OUT)

October

Sun 17 Oct: Brighton, Brighton Centre

Mon 18 Oct: Dublin, Olympia Theatre

Tue 19 Oct: Belfast, Waterfront Hall

Thu 21 Oct: Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 22 Oct: Bristol, O2 Academy

Sat 23 Oct: Bournemouth, O2 Academy

Mon 25 Oct:Glasgow, O2 Academy

Thu 28 Oct: Plymouth, Pavilions

Fri 29 Oct: Manchester, O2 Apollo

Sun 31 Oct: Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

November

Wed 3 Nov: Newcastle, O2 Academy

Sat 6 Nov: London, Eventim Apollo