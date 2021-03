BRIT Awards 2021: Nominees, performers and how to watch

Foo Fighters, Arlo Parks and Biffy Clyro are among the BRITs 2021 nominations. Picture: 1. Getty 2. Getty 3. Press

By Jenny Mensah

The likes of the Foos, Arlo Parks and Biffy Clyro have received a nod The BRIT Awards. Get the full list of 2021 nominees and find out when to watch the ceremony.

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard have announced this year's nominations.

Women lead the pack with Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Celeste all up for three nominations each.

Dance sensation Joel Corry has also earned himself three nominations.

The 1975 and Biffy Clyro are among those in the Best British Band category, while the Foo Fighters vie for Best International Band alongside the likes of Tame Impala.

Get the full list of nominations, see who is performing and find out when and how to watch the awards ceremony.

READ MORE: Griff wins the BRITs Rising Star Award for 2021

Who is nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021?

Get the full list of nominations for The BRITs 2021 here:

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

In association with Amazon Music

ARLO PARKS, TRANSGRESSIVE

CELESTE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

DUA LIPA, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

JESSIE WARE, EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

LIANNE LA HAVAS, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

MALE SOLO ARTIST

In association with Amazon Music

AJ TRACEY, AJ TRACEY

HEADIE ONE, RELENTLESS, SONY MUSIC

J HUS, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

JOEL CORRY, ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC

YUNGBLUD, INTERSCOPE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

BRITISH GROUP

BICEP, NINJA TUNE

BIFFY CLYRO, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

LITTLE MIX, RCA, SONY MUSIC

THE 1975, DIRTY HIT/POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

YOUNG T & BUGSEY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

In association with TikTok

ARLO PARKS, TRANSGRESSIVE

BICEP, NINJA TUNE

CELESTE POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

JOEL CORRY, ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC

YOUNG T & BUGSEY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD

The top ten identified by chart eligible sales success then voted for by The Academy, Supported by Capital FM

220 KID & GRACEY - DON'T NEED LOVE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

AITCH & AJ TRACEY FT TAY KEITH - RAIN, NQ, VIRGIN, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

DUA LIPA - PHYSICAL, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

HARRY STYLES - WATERMELON SUGAR, COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

HEADIE ONE FT AJ TRACEY & STORMZY - AIN'T IT DIFFERENT, RELENTLESS, SONY MUSIC

JOEL CORRY FT MNEK HEAD & HEART - ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC

NATHAN DAWE FT KSI - LIGHTER, ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC

REGARD & RAYE- SECRETS, MINISTRY OF SOUND, SONY MUSIC

S1MBA FT DTG - ROVER, PARLOPHONE, WARNER MUSIC

YOUNG T & BUGSEY FT HEADIE ONE - DON'T RUSH, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

MASTERCARD ALBUM

ARLO PARKS - COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS, TRANSGRESSIVE

CELESTE - NOT YOUR MUSE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

DUA LIPA - FUTURE NOSTALGIA WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

J HUS - BIG CONSPIRACY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

JESSIE WARE - WHAT'S YOUR PLEASURE? EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

ARIANA GRANDE REPUBLIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

BILLIE EILISH INTERSCOPE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

CARDI B ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC

MILEY CYRUS RCA, SONY MUSIC

TAYLOR SWIFT EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

BURNA BOY ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC

CHILDISH GAMBINO COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

TAME IMPALA FICTION, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

THE WEEKND REPUBLIC/XO, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BTS BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT

FONTAINES D.C. PARTISAN

FOO FIGHTERS COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

HAIM POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

RUN THE JEWELS BMG MUSIC

BRITs RISING STAR

Identified by a panel of critics,

influencers, writers and composers,

Supported by BBC Radio 1

GRIFF WARNER, WARNER (Winner)

PA SALIEU WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

RINA SAWAYAMA DIRTY HIT

Who is performing at the BRIT Awards 2021?

So far, Dua Lipa and this year's Rising Star winner Griff are confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards 2021.

When is The BRIT Awards 2021 ceremony taking place?

The BRIT Awards 2021 with Mastercard will take place on 11 May 2021 at The O2 Arena.

How can I watch The BRIT Awards 2021?

The BRIT Awards will be available to watch live on ITV and the ITV Hub.

READ MORE: Jack Whitehall returns as host for The BRIT Awards 2021