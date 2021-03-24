Jack Whitehall returns as host for The BRIT Awards 2021

Jack Whitehall will host the BRITs for the fourth year running. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns

By Jenny Mensah

The actor, writer and comedian will host the prestigious awards ceremony for the fourth year running, which will take place on 11 May 2021.

The actor, writer and stand-up comedian said of the news: "I must be doing something right to be invited back to host the BRITs! After the events of the past year, I think we can all do with a big night of music and entertainment, and I'm excited to be part of the show on 11th May."

The nominations will be announced on Wednesday 31 March from 4pm.

We have a host!! @jackwhitehall is back for his fourth year of #BRITs fun, and we can't wait!! 🎉



✨ The BRITs 2021 | Tuesday 11 May ✨ pic.twitter.com/3M4TsUfHyl — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) March 23, 2021

Meanwhile, The BRITs have also confirmed the winner of their 2021 Rising Star award.

This year saw Hertfordshire singer-songwriter Griff beat out competition from fellow shortlisted acts Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama to win the prize, which was formerly known as the BRITs Critics' Choice Award.

Griff wins the 2021 BRITs Rising Star Award. Picture: Press/Jordan Rossi

Griff said of the news: "In my head I'm still screaming from the phone call when I found out. It's honestly such a miracle: how on earth did we manage to win a BRIT and break through during a pandemic?"

The Taylor Swift-endorsed artist follows last year's winner Celeste, who is nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category this year.

See all The BRITs Critics' Choice/Rising Star winners:

2008 - Adele

2009 - Florence + The Machine

2010 - Ellie Goulding

2011 - Jessie J

2012 - Emeli Sandé

2013 - Tom Odell

2014 - Sam Smith

2015 - James Bay

2016 - Jack Garratt

2017 - Rag ’n’ Bone Man

2018 - Jorja Smith

2019 - Sam Fender

2020 - Celeste

2021 - Griff