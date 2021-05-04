Coldplay to open The BRIT Awards 2021
4 May 2021, 11:30 | Updated: 4 May 2021, 11:51
Chris Martin and co have been confirmed to perform at the ceremony, which takes place this year on 11 May at The O2, London.
Coldplay have been confirmed to perform at The BRIT Awards with Mastercard 2021.
The Chris Martin-fronted band are set to open the show, which will take place on 11 May from The O2, London.
It will mark a UK exclusive for the band and their first TV performance in over a year, which will see them perform on a pontoon in the Thames near the iconic venue.
The performance will come after their new single, Higher Power, is released this Friday 7 May.
Coldplay join a star-studded list of already confirmed performers for the awards ceremony, including Dua Lipa, this year's Rising Star winner Griff, Headie One, Arlo Parks, Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk.
The news comes after it was announced that The BRITs will become the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience this month.
The indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government's scientific Events Research Programme, using enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing.
Working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, this means The BRITs, as the first live music show at The O2 in over a year, will play an important role in paving the way for the return of live music.
4,000 people are expected to attend, but the majority of the tickets (2,500) will be gifted by record labels and the record music industry to key workers, who have been crucial during the coronavirus pandemic.
How can I watch The BRIT Awards 2021?
The BRIT Awards will be available to watch live on ITV and the ITV Hub.
What does the BRIT Awards 2021 statue look like?
The BRITs first collaborative double-trophy design comes from Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Olori MBE.
Who is nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021?
Get the full list of nominations for The BRITs 2021 here:
FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
In association with Amazon Music
ARLO PARKS, TRANSGRESSIVE
CELESTE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
DUA LIPA, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
JESSIE WARE, EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
LIANNE LA HAVAS, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
MALE SOLO ARTIST
In association with Amazon Music
AJ TRACEY, AJ TRACEY
HEADIE ONE, RELENTLESS, SONY MUSIC
J HUS, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC
JOEL CORRY, ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC
YUNGBLUD, INTERSCOPE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
BRITISH GROUP
BICEP, NINJA TUNE
BIFFY CLYRO, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
LITTLE MIX, RCA, SONY MUSIC
THE 1975, DIRTY HIT/POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
YOUNG T & BUGSEY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC
BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
In association with TikTok
ARLO PARKS, TRANSGRESSIVE
BICEP, NINJA TUNE
CELESTE POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
JOEL CORRY, ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC
YOUNG T & BUGSEY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC
BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD
The top ten identified by chart eligible sales success then voted for by The Academy, Supported by Capital FM
220 KID & GRACEY - DON'T NEED LOVE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
AITCH & AJ TRACEY FT TAY KEITH - RAIN, NQ, VIRGIN, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
DUA LIPA - PHYSICAL, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
HARRY STYLES - WATERMELON SUGAR, COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC
HEADIE ONE FT AJ TRACEY & STORMZY - AIN'T IT DIFFERENT, RELENTLESS, SONY MUSIC
JOEL CORRY FT MNEK HEAD & HEART - ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC
NATHAN DAWE FT KSI - LIGHTER, ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC
REGARD & RAYE- SECRETS, MINISTRY OF SOUND, SONY MUSIC
S1MBA FT DTG - ROVER, PARLOPHONE, WARNER MUSIC
YOUNG T & BUGSEY FT HEADIE ONE - DON'T RUSH, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC
MASTERCARD ALBUM
ARLO PARKS - COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS, TRANSGRESSIVE
CELESTE - NOT YOUR MUSE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
DUA LIPA - FUTURE NOSTALGIA WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
J HUS - BIG CONSPIRACY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC
JESSIE WARE - WHAT'S YOUR PLEASURE? EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST
ARIANA GRANDE REPUBLIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
BILLIE EILISH INTERSCOPE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
CARDI B ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC
MILEY CYRUS RCA, SONY MUSIC
TAYLOR SWIFT EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC
BURNA BOY ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC
CHILDISH GAMBINO COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC
TAME IMPALA FICTION, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
THE WEEKND REPUBLIC/XO, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
BTS BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT
FONTAINES D.C. PARTISAN
FOO FIGHTERS COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC
HAIM POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC
RUN THE JEWELS BMG MUSIC
BRITs RISING STAR
Identified by a panel of critics,
influencers, writers and composers,
Supported by BBC Radio 1
GRIFF WARNER, WARNER (Winner)
PA SALIEU WARNER, WARNER MUSIC
RINA SAWAYAMA DIRTY HIT
Who is presenting The BRIT Awards 2021?
Jack Whitehall is presenting the awards for the third year in a row, while Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will host this year's backstage show on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 7pm-8pm.