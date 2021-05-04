Coldplay to open The BRIT Awards 2021

Coldplay will perform at The BRITs 2021. Picture: Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Chris Martin and co have been confirmed to perform at the ceremony, which takes place this year on 11 May at The O2, London.

The Chris Martin-fronted band are set to open the show, which will take place on 11 May from The O2, London.

It will mark a UK exclusive for the band and their first TV performance in over a year, which will see them perform on a pontoon in the Thames near the iconic venue.

The performance will come after their new single, Higher Power, is released this Friday 7 May.

Coldplay join a star-studded list of already confirmed performers for the awards ceremony, including Dua Lipa, this year's Rising Star winner Griff, Headie One, Arlo Parks, Rag'n'Bone Man and P!nk.

The news comes after it was announced that The BRITs will become the first major indoor music event to welcome back a live audience this month.

The indoor ceremony and live show will form part of the Government's scientific Events Research Programme, using enhanced testing approaches to examine how events can take place without the need for social distancing.

Working closely with the Government to adhere to safety guidelines, this means The BRITs, as the first live music show at The O2 in over a year, will play an important role in paving the way for the return of live music.

4,000 people are expected to attend, but the majority of the tickets (2,500) will be gifted by record labels and the record music industry to key workers, who have been crucial during the coronavirus pandemic.

How can I watch The BRIT Awards 2021?

The BRIT Awards will be available to watch live on ITV and the ITV Hub.

What does the BRIT Awards 2021 statue look like?

The BRITs first collaborative double-trophy design comes from Es Devlin OBE and Yinka Olori MBE.

The BRIT Awards 2021 statuettes. Picture: Press/The BRITs

Who is nominated for the BRIT Awards 2021?

Get the full list of nominations for The BRITs 2021 here:

FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

In association with Amazon Music

ARLO PARKS, TRANSGRESSIVE

CELESTE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

DUA LIPA, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

JESSIE WARE, EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

LIANNE LA HAVAS, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

MALE SOLO ARTIST

In association with Amazon Music

AJ TRACEY, AJ TRACEY

HEADIE ONE, RELENTLESS, SONY MUSIC

J HUS, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

JOEL CORRY, ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC

YUNGBLUD, INTERSCOPE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

BRITISH GROUP

BICEP, NINJA TUNE

BIFFY CLYRO, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

LITTLE MIX, RCA, SONY MUSIC

THE 1975, DIRTY HIT/POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

YOUNG T & BUGSEY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

In association with TikTok

ARLO PARKS, TRANSGRESSIVE

BICEP, NINJA TUNE

CELESTE POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

JOEL CORRY, ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC

YOUNG T & BUGSEY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

BRITISH SINGLE WITH MASTERCARD

The top ten identified by chart eligible sales success then voted for by The Academy, Supported by Capital FM

220 KID & GRACEY - DON'T NEED LOVE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

AITCH & AJ TRACEY FT TAY KEITH - RAIN, NQ, VIRGIN, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

DUA LIPA - PHYSICAL, WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

HARRY STYLES - WATERMELON SUGAR, COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

HEADIE ONE FT AJ TRACEY & STORMZY - AIN'T IT DIFFERENT, RELENTLESS, SONY MUSIC

JOEL CORRY FT MNEK HEAD & HEART - ASYLUM/PERFECT HAVOC, WARNER MUSIC

NATHAN DAWE FT KSI - LIGHTER, ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC

REGARD & RAYE- SECRETS, MINISTRY OF SOUND, SONY MUSIC

S1MBA FT DTG - ROVER, PARLOPHONE, WARNER MUSIC

YOUNG T & BUGSEY FT HEADIE ONE - DON'T RUSH, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

MASTERCARD ALBUM

ARLO PARKS - COLLAPSED IN SUNBEAMS, TRANSGRESSIVE

CELESTE - NOT YOUR MUSE, POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

DUA LIPA - FUTURE NOSTALGIA WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

J HUS - BIG CONSPIRACY, BLACK BUTTER, SONY MUSIC

JESSIE WARE - WHAT'S YOUR PLEASURE? EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

INTERNATIONAL FEMALE SOLO ARTIST

ARIANA GRANDE REPUBLIC, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

BILLIE EILISH INTERSCOPE, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

CARDI B ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC

MILEY CYRUS RCA, SONY MUSIC

TAYLOR SWIFT EMI, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

INTERNATIONAL MALE SOLO ARTIST

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

BURNA BOY ATLANTIC, WARNER MUSIC

CHILDISH GAMBINO COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

TAME IMPALA FICTION, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

THE WEEKND REPUBLIC/XO, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

BTS BIG HIT ENTERTAINMENT

FONTAINES D.C. PARTISAN

FOO FIGHTERS COLUMBIA, SONY MUSIC

HAIM POLYDOR, UNIVERSAL MUSIC

RUN THE JEWELS BMG MUSIC

BRITs RISING STAR

Identified by a panel of critics,

influencers, writers and composers,

Supported by BBC Radio 1

GRIFF WARNER, WARNER (Winner)

PA SALIEU WARNER, WARNER MUSIC

RINA SAWAYAMA DIRTY HIT

Who is presenting The BRIT Awards 2021?

Jack Whitehall is presenting the awards for the third year in a row, while Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will host this year's backstage show on ITV2 and ITV Hub from 7pm-8pm.