BRITs Week for War Child 2023 gigs: Line-up, ballot, tickets and more

Frank Turner, Rina Sawayama and The Snuts are all set for the BRITs Week gigs. Picture: 1. Mark Holloway/Redferns/Getty 2. Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images 3. Jon Mo Photography

The likes of Metronomy The Snuts and Frank Turner have been confirmed for the special show next year, which will raise money for War Child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

BRITs Week Presented by Mastercard for War Child is back for 2023, bringing another exciting series of gigs to venues across London, while raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

The charity shows will see intimate gigs featuring everyone from The Snuts, Metronomy, Frank Turner and Rina Sawayama, but how do you enter a ballot and can you buy tickets.

Find out which BRITs Week gigs have been confirmed so far, when they'll take place and how to be in with a chance of being there.

READ MORE: The BRIT Awards will be held on a Saturday next year

Who's playing BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child 2023?

29th January - Raw Power Management Presents The Hunna - Lafayette, London

- Lafayette, London 1st February - Metronomy - HERE at Outernet, London

- HERE at Outernet, London 2nd February - Years & Years - HERE at Outernet, London

- HERE at Outernet, London 3rd February - Beabadoobee - Lafayette, London

- Lafayette, London 3rd February - Kojey Radical - XOYO, London

- XOYO, London 4th February - Cavetown - Omeara, London

- Omeara, London 5th February - The Snuts - Stereo, Glasgow

- Stereo, Glasgow 7th February - easy life - Trinity Centre, Bristol

- Trinity Centre, Bristol 7th February - Sea Girls - 100 Club, London

- 100 Club, London 9th February- Xtra Mile Recordings 20th Anniversary with Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

- O2 Shepherds Bush Empire 10th February - Rina Sawayama - Lafayette, London

- Lafayette, London 10th February - Bob Vylan - Omeara, London

READ MORE: Brit Awards scrap male and female categories for 2022

How do you enter the 2023 BRITs Week ballot?

To enter the prize draw and win tickets to see the artist of their choice, fans can make a £5 donation for one entry, a £10 donation for three entries, or a £15 donation for five entries, to War Child. To maximise the chance of winning, fans can enter as many times as they like. Click HERE for the prize draw which is open now.

See the website for more details on the prize draw’s terms & conditions and closing dates.

Can you buy tickets for the 2022 BRITs week gigs?

There will also be a limited number of tickets for each show on sale. Tickets in the War Child pre-sale will be available at 15th December at 9am for all those who subscribe HERE before 11:59pm on Wednesday 14th December.

Tickets will go on general sale from 16th December at 9am.

Visit britsweekwarchild.co.uk for more information.

Last year's BRITs Week saw intimate headline performances from the likes of Bastille, Damon Albarn, Fontaines D.C and more.

READ MORE: FLO become first group to win BRIT Awards Rising Star 2023