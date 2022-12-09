FLO become first group to win BRIT Awards Rising Star 2023

FLO have been awarded the BRITs Rising Star award for 2023. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The British R&B girl group have been crowned the winners of the prestigious award, which recognises emerging British talent each year.

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard have today announced FLO as the winners of the prestigious BRITs Rising Star award.

The British R&B group - consisting of Renée, Jorja and Stella - have become the first ever band to take home the honour, after making it to the shortlist with Cat Burns and Nia Archives.

FLO said: “From growing up watching the BRITs, to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022 and winning a BRIT award in the same year!! We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star! We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true. We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

Seven months ago, FLO released their debut single Cardboard Box, which catapulted them into the collective consciousness and won them fans such as Brandy, JoJo, SZA, Victoria Monét, Missy Elliott, and girl group royalty Kelly Rowland and Sugababes.

Cardboard Box’ has set the world alight, with a debut sound and video that sparked a cultural conversion about the future of British girl groups.

Thew vocal harmony group have gone on to perform the single on late night US TV show Jimmy Kimmel, the UK’s Later…with Jools Holland, The Glamour Women of the Year Awards, The BET Soul Train Awards, as well as being announced as Best Newcomer nominees at the MOBOs.

FLO released their debut EP The Lead at the height of summer 2022 to critical acclaim, which has now amassed over 70million global streams, and represented the personal and professional growth of three young women taking the reins, who have created a sound that hasn’t been heard in the UK music scene for decades.

