The BRIT Awards will be held on a Saturday next year

Wolf Alice with their BRIT Award, February 2022. Picture: Kate Green/Getty Images

The Awards ceremony will be held on a weekend for the first time ever in 2023.

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will return on Saturday 11 February, according to the show's organisers.

For the first time in the history of the awards show, the bash will take place on weekend at London's O2 and will be broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITVX.

Damian Christian, Managing Director and President of Promotions at Atlantic Records has also been announced as the new chair of the BRIT Committee for 2023.

He said: “The BRITs is the biggest night of the year for the UK music industry, and we want as many eyes on it as possible as we showcase the best and most diverse British talent.

"Moving the show to a Saturday will breathe new life into the iconic ceremony, while also introducing a new and more engaged audience.”

Last year's ceremony saw Adele take home three major awards, while Wolf Alice, Dave, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish also scooped top prizes.

As for the performances, the organisers managed to keep a surprise Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon performance secret, with the pop superstar and the Brit rockers unleashing a heavy version of the hit Bad Habits.

The event also saw a new selection of gender-neutral categories introduced after the organisers decided to scrap the Best Male and Female categories and create a broader group of nominees.

Comedian Mo Gilligan took over as host from Jack Whitehall.