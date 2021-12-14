BRITs Week 2022 Gigs: Artists, dates and how to get tickets

Bastille are among the acts confirmed for the BRITs Week gigs for War Child. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The likes of Bastille and Damon Albarn have been confirmed for BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child 2022. Find out when the gigs take place and how to win tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child is back for 2022, bringing another exciting series of gigs to venues across London, while raising money for children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

The charity shows will see gigs from everyone from Blur and Gorillaz legend Damon Albarn to Bastille play intimate gigs, but how can you buy tickets and can you enter a ballot like previous years?

Find out which BRITs Week gigs have been confirmed so far, when they'll take place and how to be in with a chance of being there.

READ MORE: Brit Awards scrap male and female categories for 2022

Damon Albarn is one of the acts confirmed for a BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child gig. Picture: Matt Cronin/Press

Who's playing BRITs Week presented by Mastercard for War Child 2022?

Tuesday 1st February Anne-Marie Lafayette, London,

Wednesday 2nd February Joy Crookes Omeara, London

Wednesday 2nd February Bastille EartH Theatre, London

Thursday 3rd February Becky Hill Lafayette, London, UK

Thursday 3rd February Maisie Peters Omeara, London, UK

Saturday 5th February Mimi Webb Omeara, London,

Thursday 17th February Craig David presents TS5 Under The Bridge, London,

Sunday 20th February Damon Albarn Troxy, London, UK

How do you enter the 2022 BRITs Week ballot?

The prize draw opens at 10am on Friday 17th December and closes at 11:59pm on Sunday 23rd January. To enter the prize draw and win tickets to see the artist of their choice, music fans can make a £5 donation to War Child at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk. Fans can enter as many times as they like.

Can you buy tickets for the 2022 BRITs week gigs?

A small amount of tickets for the BRITs Week gigs will go on general sale from 10am Friday 17 December. Visit britsweekwarchild.co.uk for more information.

When is the 2022 BRIT Awards?

The BRIT Awards 2022 take place on 8th February at The O2, London.

Who is hosting the 2022 BRIT Awards?

Comedian and TV personality Mo Gilligan will host the 2022 BRIT Awards, taking over from Jack Whitehall.

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo will present The BRITs Are Coming nominations show.

What are the full 2022 BRIT Awards categories?