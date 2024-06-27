Shania Twain would like to ride a horse to Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage

27 June 2024, 13:25

Shania Twain onstage in Las Vegas, May 2024
Shania Twain onstage in Las Vegas, May 2024. Picture: Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation/Leon Neal/Getty Images

Will this year's Sunday Legends slot see a dramatic entrance from the country superstar?

Shania Twain claims that she'd love to ride a horse to the Pyramid Stage when she plays Glastonbury this weekend.

The country superstar has previously performed seated on her favourite four-legged animal during her Las Vegas residency show, and if she can find a horse for her Sunday afternoon Legends slot and she is given permission, she'd make her way to the stage in saddle.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Shania said: "I love horses. I love animals I’m going to see if there’s a horse around, I can borrow.

"I’d love to ride a horse to the stage," but admitted, "I’ll have to find out if it’s allowed."

Shania Twain (plus horse) launches Shania: Still the One at Caesars Palace in 2012
Shania Twain (plus horse) launches Shania: Still the One at Caesars Palace in 2012. Picture: Denise Truscello/WireImage/Getty

The 58-year-old country pop icon admits it's "surreal" following in the footsteps of the likes of Dolly Parton and Diana Ross playing the slot reserved for music royalty.

She said: "They are all people I consider to be music heroes and have been a big influence on my own career, so it’s surreal to have been invited

"It’s been explained to me that it is a real event, a once in a lifetime thing. Everyone keeps going: ‘Let me tell you about it. Let me tell you about my experiences.’"

Shania Twain appears on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage at 3.45pm on Sunday 30th June.

