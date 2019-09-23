QUIZ: Do you know the lyrics to “Heroes” by David Bowie?

23 September 2019, 18:58 | Updated: 23 September 2019, 19:01

David Bowie in 1977
David Bowie in 1977. Picture: ITV/Shutterstock

Bowie’s classic track was released in 1977 - but do you know the words to this anthem off by heart?

David Bowie released his Heroes album on 14 October 1977, marking the second instalment of his “Berlin trilogy," which saw the star hook up with musician Brian Eno and producer Tony Visconti to create some of the most enduring music of the 1970s.

Its title track goes down as one of the biggest anthems of all time, but how well do you remember the song? Can you recite the lyrics off by heart? We’ll give you a line, you need to fill in the gaps. Pick the right answer and see if you’re a “Hero”… or a villain.

