David Bowie's Iconic 2000 Glastonbury Headline Set To Be Released
2 October 2018, 17:09 | Updated: 2 October 2018, 17:19
The late rock star's iconic bill-topping performance at the festival's Pyramid Stage will be released in full for the first time ever.
David Bowie's legendary performance at Glastonbury 2000 will be available to buy in full for the first time in November.
Parlophone Records have joined forces with BBC Studios and Glastonbury Festivals Ltd for the special release, which documents the late icon's legendary performance on the Pyramid Stage on 25 June 2000.
According to a press release on David Bowie's official website, "The package includes the full 21 song greatest hits set and for the first time, a DVD of the entire show- only 37 minutes of which has ever been broadcast on TV.
The collection - which will be released on 30 November comes as a x 2 CD/ DVD set, 3 x LP, and as 2CD standard and high resolution digital.
All formats feature Bowie's diary, which was originally written for Time Out, and documents his preparation for the show.
Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis commented “I often get asked what the best set I've seen here at Glastonbury is, and Bowie's 2000 performance is always one which I think of first. It was spellbinding; he had an absolutely enormous crowd transfixed. I think Bowie had a very deep relationship with Worthy Farm and he told some wonderful stories about his first time at the Festival in 1971, when he stayed at the farmhouse and performed at 6am as the sun was rising. And he just played the perfect headline set. It really was a very special and emotional show”.
Her father and the founder of the festival, who first met David at Glastonbury in 1971, said: “He’s one of the three greatest of all-time: Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and David Bowie.”
Watch a snippet of Bowie performing Heroes live at Glastonbury 2000:
Get the David Bowie 'Glastonbury 2000' Tracklisting here:
2 x CD / DVD SET
CD 1
Introduction (Greensleeves)
Wild Is The Wind
China Girl
Changes
Stay
Life On Mars?
Absolute Beginners
Ashes To Ashes
Rebel Rebel
Little Wonder
Golden Years
CD 2
Fame
All The Young Dudes
The Man Who Sold The World
Station To Station
Starman Hallo
Spaceboy
Under Pressure
Ziggy Stardust
“Heroes”
Let’s Dance
I'm Afraid Of Americans
